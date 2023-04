Pinarayi govt’s second anniversary: ‘Ente Keralam’ mega exhibition and fair begins in Kannur

April 12, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST

The mega exhibition and fair will be held till April 17 at Kannur Police Ground.

‘Ente Keralam’ mega exhibition and fair, as part of the 2nd anniversary of the second Pinarayi government, started on April 11 at Kannur Police Ground. The programme was inaugurated by SC/ST Department Minister K. Radhakrishnan. Various arts and cultural events are held every day. Amusement area, sports area, and food court have been set up in the fair. “This article is part of sponsored content programme.” ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.