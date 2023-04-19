Pinarayi govt’s second anniversary: ‘Ente Keralam’ mega exhibition and fair begins in Alappuzha’

April 19, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Honourble Chief Minister Sri. Pinarayi Vijayan’s Government is completing two years with unprecedented progress in infrastructure development and welfare schemes. ‘Ente Keralam 2023‘ mega exhibition and fair is being organised at Alappuzha Beach from April 17 to 23 with the objective of providing government services under one roof, creating awareness among the people about the various services provided by the Government and bringing welfare schemes to the people. This is an opportunity for people to come to the fair and to directly understand the services of the departments which are bringing drastic changes in people’s lives through various fields such as Life, Entrepreneurship, welfare pensions, education, health, agriculture, fisheries etc. Around 200 stalls including departmental theme-commercial stalls, daily stage show by renowned artists, music band, quiz competitions, seminars, food fair and children’s play area are arranged in the fair. On April 17 evening, in a function presided over by Hon’ble Minister of Fisheries and Culture Sri. Saji Cherian, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture Sri. P. Prasad inaugurated the fair.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”