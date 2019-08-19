Pimple clear combo from Jiore Skincare; The Best Acne Care out there

SHOP NOW

Skin care today has become a very crucial part of our lives. This is why many prefer to get their treatments done only from the best. People prefer to consult dermatologists for all skincare needs. Not only would that be time consuming but expensive as well. This is where Jiore’s Pimple Clear Combo comes to your rescue. It not only takes care of pimples, but also helps to deal with a multitude of other skin care problems including:

Face Acne

Acne Scars (for teens and even for people who are 30+)

Stretch marks on face, neck and body.

Body Acne

Shrink open pores

Dull skin (Face)

Here’s more information on each of the products included in the Pimple Clear Combo by Jiore.

Chrisy Facial Soap:

It’s a Facial Soap bar with Lemongrass oil infused (also has added glycolic acid, argan oil, vitamin C, Lactic acid and contains activated charcoal) Its Carefully hand cut. No artificial perfumes added. Of course, for external use only.

Meridiem Green Tea Pore Toner:

Toners can work wonders to shrink pores, minimize acne, and balance your pH levels. Its Enriched with 3.5 times more 16 amino acids, Beauty Green Tea opens the moisture path of dehydrated skin to reveal a dewy and clear complexion. Dual-Moisture-Rising firmly protects the moisture path to prevent water loss, and seed oil creates a moisture barrier on the skin. This water-textured moisturizing skin toner is great for layering and helps relieve tightening of dry skin by protecting the skin barrier with panthenol.

Directions to use: Apply Chrisy on face and body until a leathery texture forms, Leave it for 3-5 minutes and then Wash it off. After both use the Meridiem Green Tea pore toner on small quantity all across face, neck and other affected areas and let it set completely. You’ve now done your part, let the duo do its job hereon. You have to do this twice a day for best results.

Quality Assurance from Jiore

Jiore’s assurance to help you feel more confident than ever before – Although beauty is subjective and acne shouldn’t be a factor that decides a man or a woman’s confidence level, it definitely has a huge role to play. With Jiore’s assurance to being able to see a difference from first use, you can give this a shot or even help a loved one to gain more confidence to be acne free. Clear and glowing skin -> ultimate confidence tool.

For more information on the products, you can visit their website (www.Jioreshop.net) and to know how people felt after using the product, check out their Instagram page where the company actively interacts with their consumers and others. (https://www.instagram.com/Jiore.official/?hl=en)

Customer Testimonials

Still have doubts about the combo? Let’s hear it from the people who have already used the products. (Testimonials from Jiore’s Instagram Page):

This is my third order, Love Jiore…. My first skin care experience with such amazing results, will recommend this to my friends and family. – @Nandhini_sumit

I am using your combo and I am happy, getting best results for me, using it for 1.5 months now and 70% of my skin is clear and pure rest 30% is slowly working small pimples and pores – @nik_maadam

Your Pimple clear combo is amazing… I love it a lot… I have had pimple problem for the last 4 years... I’ve been using some creams and other expensive products suggested by doctors also but dint have results. But Chrisy done a lot of change on my face Thank you so much JIORE… I just love your brand so much…. You’ve been a big part of my life now. - @eswar6267

I used more than 20 to 30 products and went to the doctor also but none of them worked… but from first use my skin got soft and started glowing and now my pimples are totally gone. Thank you so much Jiore for your amazing products. – @aayush_ssengar

Hey Jiore, your pimple clear combo is da best in the world… my pimples got completely reduced but it took some time for black spots. You guys are the best in the business. - @rahidsthif