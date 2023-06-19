Physics Wallah and Xylem Learning Unite to Revolutionize Education in Southern India: PW Invests 500 Cr to Consolidate South Indian Market

June 19, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

New Delhi, 19 June,23 - Physics Wallah (PW) has announced a strategic partnership with Xylem Learning, the fastest-growing ed-tech company headquartered in Kerala, to strengthen its presence in the southern market. Founded by Dr. Ananthu S, a 26-year-old MBBS graduate, Xylem Learning has become synonymous with academic excellence and accessibility for students, making it the biggest online and hybrid player in Kerala in the last two years. This collaboration aims to provide students in South India with unparalleled learning experience.

Both PW and Xylem were established with the shared vision of democratizing quality education for all. Their partnership serves as a testament to their aligned mission of making quality education accessible throughout India. Built on the exchange of technology and knowledge, this collaboration leverages the strengths of both platforms to deliver the best possible learning experience for JEE/NEET aspirants in South India. PW has already established itself as a trailblazer in utilizing technology to deliver high-quality educational content at an affordable price. Xylem Learning brings deep experience and a strong presence in the Kerala market, enabling a thorough understanding of the local student community, and will now expand to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and other southern markets. Currently, Xylem Learning provides free classes to over 3 million students through their 30 YouTube channels. Additionally, it has more than 1 lakh paid students across its various online courses and 30,000 students in its offline/hybrid centres located across 5 prime districts of Kerala. It also operates 10 tuition centres and a school-integrated program across 7 schools. It has also ventured into commerce and Kerala PSE test preparation and will continue expanding into other categories.

Mr. Alakh Pandey, Founder, and CEO of PW, said, “This partnership with Xylem Learning fills me with immense excitement and pride. It not only aligns with our shared vision of providing quality education to all but also propels us closer to our strategic goal of becoming the leading education platform in South India. With an investment of INR 500 crore and combining our strengths and expertise, we have the remarkable opportunity to enhance the learning experience for JEE/NEET aspirants in South India, bridging the gap in quality education and expanding our addressable market in the region. From my lens Xylem Learning is like PW of the South, and that makes this collaboration even more meaningful and Dr. Ananthu would be the torch-bearer of southern expansion. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey towards transforming education and establishes us as a force to be reckoned with in South India.”

Dr. Ananthu S, Founder & CEO of Xylem Learning, also expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with PW, recognizing their technological prowess and our shared goal of building a sustainable business model. Both PW and Xylem are success stories from day one, demonstrating profitability while making a meaningful impact in the education sector. We aim to achieve 300 crore revenue with 25% EBITDA in FY-24, up from 150 Crore in FY-23. Alakh Pandey’s vision perfectly aligns with ours, as we are both dedicated to making quality education accessible and affordable for students. By combining our efforts, we firmly believe that we can create a significant positive impact on the lives of aspiring students preparing for NEET and JEE exams. This partnership is driven by the principles of affordability, trust, and the democratization of education. Our ultimate objective is to provide students with the best learning resources and unwavering support throughout their educational journey.” The strategic partnership between PW and Xylem Learning marks a significant milestone in their journey towards democratizing education in India.

About Xylem Learning

Xylem Learning, a leading edtech start-up in Kerala is founded by Dr. Ananthu and has become a beacon of academic excellence, serving students across Kerala. With over 3 million students benefiting from their free classes for NEET/JEE exam preparation on YouTube and 1 lakh paid students across various offline and online courses, Xylem Learning is transforming education. Xylem Learning’s success is reflected in their expansion to multiple categories, campuses, tuition centres, and residential schools, occupying over 10 Lakh Sq. feet of space. Recently, Xylem Learning partnered with Triple I Commerce academy to offer coaching for commerce-based competitive exams. They have also ventured into the Kerala PSC exam vertical, further expanding their offerings. Through technology-driven solutions, Xylem Learning empowers students to reach their full potential.

About PW

Physics Wallah (PW), a leading ed-tech player in India, is transforming the traditional approach to competitive exam coaching. As India’s 101st unicorn, PW has successfully prepared students for a wide range of competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, CAT, and CA. In addition to its exam preparation courses, PW has expanded its offerings to include post-graduate programs and PW Skills, which focuses on career development and upskilling. Students can choose from a variety of online courses, both free and paid. Furthermore, PW extends its coaching services beyond the virtual realm by providing offline and hybrid coaching options through its 60 Vidyapeeth centres located throughout India. One of the key strengths of PW lies in its extensive educational content, which is available in nine different languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. PW has garnered a significant following, with over 25 million subscribers spread across 53 YouTube channels. Moreover, its mobile app has been downloaded more than 10 million times and boasts a 4.5 rating on the Google Play Store.

Visit : https://xylemlearning.com

