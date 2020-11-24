Patience holds the key in Value Investing

By Amara Sravanesh of Impetus Consulting

When it comes to investing, there are a variety of investment style such as growth, momentum, value, contra approach to name a few. Of these globally renowned investors such as Warren Buffet, Charlie Munger and the likes are known for their value investing approach. Warren Buffett, in his 2008 Berkshire Hathaway Chairman’s Letter mentions, “Long ago, Ben Graham taught me that price is what you pay; value is what you get. Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.”

This forms the heart of the value investing concept. Value investing focuses on buying undervalued stocks of strong companies and holding them for the long term. Here the decision making is based on solid fundamental analysis as value investing is a buy-and-hold strategy. Make no mistake, value investing or value investors are not the get rich quick category.

It is a known fact that stock markets tend to overreact at times during certain developments. At such times, even fundamentally strong companies tend to witness sharp corrections. As a result, such companies become undervalued based on their long-term growth potential. Benjamin Graham who is known as the Father of Value Investing, believes a value investor is the one that buys a stock of a company when its price is undervalued. Buying at such times also ensures that investors have a comfortable margin of safety. Because of these factors, various studies over time have shown conclusively that value stocks perform better than growth stocks in the long term.

Just like any other investment strategy, value investing too has its advantages and disadvantages. Thankfully, here the advantages largely tend to outweigh the disadvantages. But as an investor it is important to know both before coming to a decision.

The biggest advantage is that value investing ensures that one is investing in a name that is presently under-priced but will bounce back faster when the tide turns. One needn’t go very far in the market history to see this play out. The most recent example was in March 2020. Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, stock markets across the globe corrected sharply and Indian markets too lost ground. However, the recovery soon followed and in this phase it is the value stocks which led the rally.

The other advantage is that it is a well proven strategy with a documented history of atleast a century. So, one needn’t worry regarding whether the value approach really works or not. This brings us to the next advantage. Value investing when done right opens door to benefitting from exponential gains. When the market discovers an undervalued stock and recognised its true potential, the up move seen in such a stock tend to be very sharp.

Now coming to the disadvantages. One of the traits required to be a successful in value investing is patience. Value investors most often will buy a stock much before the market discovers the true value of the stock. So, one has to wait patiently for several years for the investment call to play out. It is because of this reason most of the seasoned value investors such as Warren Buffet portfolio has underperformed the market for atleast one third of the investment timelines. There is no way one can get successful at value investing without being patient. This leads to the next disadvantage; extended holding period. No one knows when the true potential of a stock will be identified. One may have to wait for years for an investment idea to play out.

Given these facts, it may not be possible for a layman to spend time doing the required research work required to identify a value stock. This is where mutual funds come in handy. Within equity mutual fund, there is a value category which caters to investors looking for value style of investment.

