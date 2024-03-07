March 07, 2024 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

India 6th March 2024: Parul University, a renowned name in education, continues to empower its students through its Faculty of Liberal Arts. With this unit, the university addresses the evolving needs of students in India. Acknowledging the enduring relevance of the humanities in cultivating informed and engaged citizens, this faculty emphasizes critical thinking, analytical skills, and a profound appreciation for literature.

Talking about the core philosophy of the university, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University said, “At Parul University, we believe in shaping minds that question, analyze, and contribute. Education is a journey of understanding, equipping individuals with the tools to navigate a complex world. Our Faculty of Liberal Arts embodies this philosophy, promoting critical thinking, practical skills, and a global perspective.”

Program Highlights: Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programs: The Faculty of Liberal Arts facilitates a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Undergraduate specializations include Economics, English, Journalism and Modern Media, Political Science, and Psychology. Postgraduate programs delve into Clinical Psychology, English Language Teaching, and Journalism and Modern Media.

The curriculum of these programs focuses on empowering students with essential skills, including critical thinking, information analysis, and effective communication, to navigate the complexities of the modern world.

Comprehensive Learning Approach

The university has adopted an interdisciplinary learning approach, where students draw insights from various disciplines to build a comprehensive understanding of the modern world. Also, it prioritizes practical application through regular involvement in real-world projects, internships, and research opportunities. Moreover, the faculty promotes a global perspective through positive relationships with international institutions, helping students gain intercultural understanding.

Furthermore, technology integration is a cornerstone of the university’s approach. It enhances learning experiences through online resources and interactive simulations.

Fostering Academic Excellence and Practical Development:

The Faculty of Liberal Arts boasts a dedicated team of committed and experienced academic staff members, each holding advanced degrees and contributing actively to research projects, exposing students to cutting-edge concepts.

Active participation in research projects exposes students to cutting-edge concepts

Provide mentorship to each student

A 360-degree learning approach enhances overall professional and interpersonal skills

enhances overall professional and interpersonal skills Provide practical training through various workshops, conferences, and seminars

Beyond academic preparation, the university boasts a vibrant campus life. Events, clubs, and organizations showcase diversity and inclusivity, encouraging students to connect with a global alumni network through volunteer projects and cultural exchange programs.

Parul University’s Faculty of Liberal Arts has consistently achieved commendable rankings, including “Leading University of Gujarat” at the Crowns of Gujarat - 2022, Best Private University in Western Gujarat, and Best University in Placements.

In conclusion, Parul University, through its Faculty of Liberal Arts, continues to position graduates in esteemed organizations across diverse fields. Whether in politics, journalism, bureaucracy, or academia, graduates at the university will remain committed to honing critical thinking, effective communication, and responsible citizenship, positively impacting the world.

To get more information, please visit: https://paruluniversity.ac.in/

