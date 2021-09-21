Pandemic: Time of Unique Opportunities

Clients of the NordFX brokerage earn tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars from the comfort of their home during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic that swept the world, lockdowns introduced in many countries have put some sectors of the economy on the brink of survival, and, on the contrary, have given a powerful impetus to development to others. Businesses related to internet services, including finance, have gained steam dramatically. For example, the number of accounts opened by customers from 190 countries has exceeded 1.5 million at the NordFX brokerage company. And some of its clients have started to earn tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars a month.

Online trading in financial markets has become very popular due to a combination of a variety of factors. It does not require any serious financial investment, equipment procurement, lease of production and storage facilities, or hiring staff. It is enough to have a computer, tablet, or smartphone, and you can already open the first trade from anywhere with the Internet available.

The size of the initial capital is available to everyone: the minimum deposit is only $10 at NordFX. And you can make good money even with such a small amount. The secret lies in leverage and margin trading. When trading currencies, the broker will automatically provide you with loans up to 1000 times your net worth. That is, with, say, $100 on your balance, you can make transactions up to $100,000. And you only need $150 to carry out a transaction with bitcoin, regardless of how much this cryptocurrency costs currently on the market, $30,000, $50,000 or $70,000.

There are are 33 currency pairs, which include both major world currencies - American, Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars, British pound, Japanese yen, Swiss franc and Chinese yuan, and rarer ones, like the South African rand or the Norwegian krone, among the financial assets with which you can conduct online transactions through NordFX.

Traders can also operate with 11 cryptocurrencies (bitcoin, ethereum, ripple, etc.), gold, silver, oil, stock indices (Dow Jones, Standard & Poor's 500, DAX 30, Nikkei 225, etc.) and almost 70 world renowned companies including Apple, Ferrari, IBM, Visa, Google, JP Morgan Chase, Coca-Cola, Mastercard, McDonalds, Microsoft, Twitter, UBER, eBay, Alibaba, Netflix, Deutsche Bank and many more.

Thanks to the CFD system used by NordFX, you get the opportunity to earn in any situation: both when the price of your chosen assets rises and when it falls. The latter is especially important in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. Suffice it to recall the collapse of the stock markets when it started. Standard & Poor's 500 lost about 35% in just 7 days, from March 16 to March 22, 2020.

There is no need to talk about periodic collapses of cryptocurrencies. So, bitcoin cost $64,800 on April 14 this year, and it was worth just $30,225 a little more than a month later, on May 19. That is, by opening a trade to sell 1 bitcoin, you could earn more than $34,000 having invested just $150 over this period. Moreover, since trading at NordFX is conducted without physical delivery of assets, you do not need to have it to sell cryptocurrency. Just press the "Sell" button on the screen of your gadget.

It goes without saying that the same CFD rules apply to other assets as well, and you don't need to have gold or oil at home or in your garage in order to open a trade to sell a kilogram of gold or a ton of oil. Select the asset you are interested in, its volume and click "Buy" if you think that its price will rise, or "Sell" if you expect it to fall.

The most important thing is to predict the price movement correctly, open a transaction in the right direction on time and close it on time, fixing the profit. Or a loss, which is also often the case. That is why this type of trading is classified as highly risky. The degree of risk is determined by you, depending on your nature, financial ability, as well as knowledge and experience of trading in financial markets. It is clear that the greater the risk, the more profit you can get. According to statistics regularly published by NordFX, a client from India achieved the highest result for this year, having earned more than 5.5 million US dollars in July alone. But this is a record. The average income of the top three traders at NordFX ranges from $30,000 to $100,000 per month.

However, as already mentioned, you need knowledge, experience, strong nerves and, of course, luck to become the best. And what if, for example, there are not enough abilities for learning, or there is simply no time for this? What, then, should we forget about the financial markets? No way. NordFX offers a range of passive investing services when experienced traders trade for you. These are PAMM Accounts and Copy Trading, as well as a dedicated Savings account: a unique development based on DeFi technology.

And here we cannot fail to mention one more opportunity to make money. Broker NordFX is running a lottery with 101 cash prizes totaling $100,000 this year. It is not difficult to take part in the lottery. The first thing to do is open a trading account with the company, this is done online, and the procedure takes only a few minutes. You will then need to meet a few simple conditions; all the details can be found on the company's official website. And then everything is decided by the wheel of Fortune. As you know, it does not tell whether you are new to the financial markets or a venerable professional. Everyone has equal chances, so don't miss them. The nearest draw is coming soon, on October 01, and the next one is right after the New Year, on January 03, 2022.