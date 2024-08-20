Padmam sets an eye on revolutionising the silver jewellery scene

In the era where the shine of gold can quite upstage the brilliance of other metals, there is a quiet revolution going on. The concept of gold-plated and gold-plated silver jewellery has been attracting the eyes of women who seek to adorn the regality of gold while sticking to their budgets. Padmam, the latest entry into the glittering realm of jewellery, emerges not just as a brand but as a symbol of refined elegance and accessible luxury. Launched on the 9th of August 2024 by the iconic CMR Group, at the CMR Shopping Mall in Kakinada, Padmam is all set to redefine fine jewellery. As the price of gold continues to surge, the appeal of silver and gold-plated silver jewellery is resplendent now more than ever. It is a perfect union of affordability, sophistication, and versatility.

Enter Padmam, a brand that brings to the fore the timeless appeal of 92.5 sterling silver combined with the allure of gold-plated designs. The collections of Padmam are for the evolved tastes of contemporary people who aspire to wear accessories for all occasions, from weddings to party times and even the professional environment in terms of office wear. The diverse offerings by this brand reflect its desire and commitment to serve a larger section of people.

Every piece, be it the opulence of a heavy haaram or the quiet charm of lightweight chains with pendants, spells detail and an understanding of the heart’s desires of the wearer. From rings that make special moments unforgettable and earrings that exude elegance to bracelets that become extensions of one’s personality, jewellery by Padmam is beautiful and versatile.

Padmam does not merely create jewellery; it crafts experiences. It is a story piece, an heirloom in the making, to be cherished through generations. Be it a wedding ornament or a dainty piece for everyday wear, the luxury offered by Padmam is an impression that lasts forever. Following its grand launch in Kakinada, Padmam aims to reach the markets of Vizag, Eluru, and several other cities soon. It attempts to make it possible for many more to experience this blend of tradition and modernity. With a vision of becoming a household name across the region, Padmam is set to change the landscape of silver jewellery.

With Padmam, the CMR Group has achieved more than just creating a brand by making luxury affordable. Appreciating grace and glory in the use of silver jewellery should be valued as the cost of gold escalates each day. Padmam stands as a beacon of hope and proof that silver is beautiful and flexible. It should be embraced by everyone looking to find joy in owning fine jewellery without having to forsake style or budget.

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”

