Packing Like a Pro: 7 Tips for a Smooth Bali Travel Experience 

December 11, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

Are you finally set to travel to Bali, a holiday destination that’s been on your bucket list for long? With the sunscreens and the sarongs, there’s more you need to pay heed to while packing your bags for Bali. A packing list will help you double-check and avoid any last-minute mishaps. And since shopping in Bali is half the fun of the holiday, you will need to keep some space in your bag to bring back some Bali keepsakes and gifts for your loved ones.

Here are 7 tips to help you pack like a pro for Bali:

1. Make a packing list Write down everything you need to bring and check it off as you go. This will help you avoid forgetting anything important. Only pack the number of items needed to cover the duration of your trip, to avoid overpacking. If you need something, you can easily explore the Bali markets for inexpensive but beautiful items. Visit the Ubud Art Market, a crowd favourite for handwoven bags or baskets, silk scarves and Balinese souvenirs. But if you are looking for familiar brands like Dolce & Gabbana, head to Kuta Beachwalk. Other than this, there are many malls and supermarkets where you can buy all your necessities like toiletries, water and snacks. 2. Pack versatile clothing Bring clothing that can be mixed and matched to create different outfits. This allows you to travel much lighter than you realize. Pack clothes according to the spots you intend to visit. While casual clothing and swimwear work for beaches and most other places, you might need something a little fancy for a high-end club or resort. Also, remember to pack a long dress or a long-sleeved shirt for temple visits. Hindu temples like Tanah Lot, Pura Luhur Uluwatu, or the Elephant Cave, require you to cover your knees and shoulders before entering. Carrying a sarong works for the beach and also for covering up your shorts at the temples. It is always best to respect local practices and cultures by keeping such things in mind while traveling. 3. Use organizing hacks Rolling your clothes instead of folding them can help save a lot of space and prevent wrinkles on your clothing. Packing cubes will help you organize your luggage and prevent a mess every time you need to unpack. These organizing cubes come in many sizes and shapes to help save space. 4. Avoid heavy items Keep out the heavy books and items that will have you paying for extra weight on the flight! If you want to read, go digital, and for everything else, you can always shop in Bali. If you intend to backpack, packing light is even more important. You can also just shop for inexpensive lightweight clothing in beautiful tropical colours and prints in most places you visit in Bali. 5. Pack for the weather Check the weather forecast for the month you plan to travel. This will help you pack accordingly. The temperatures run high between April and September, so pack as light as possible. Traveling between November and April, you will need an umbrella or raincoat to brave the wet season. Don’t forget your sunblock and a pair of sunglasses no matter the weather. And if you plan on hiking to spots like Mount Batur, don’t forget to bring along a sturdy pair of boots that are already broken in. This tip helps you avoid hurting your ankle or getting any cuts from new boots on your holiday. 6. Pack essentials in your carry-on Keep your essentials like passport, travel documents, and medication in your hand luggage. Any expensive items like jewelry should be kept on you as well. Keeping them in checked-in luggage puts you at risk of losing them in case the airlines lose or misplace your luggage (which happens more often than anyone wants). We recommend leaving them at home and instead exploring the artsy shops around areas like Seminyak, Badung, and Ubud where locals sell unique jewelry designs. 7. Leave some space in your luggage Don’t stuff your suitcase or bag to the brim just because you can. With some light packing, you will have room to bring back souvenirs and other items you might pick up on your trip.

Now that you know how to pack like a pro for your trip to Bali, let’s talk about another critical part of travel planning: international travel insurance that is tailored for your Bali trip. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offers an affordable travel insurance policy specifically for Bali, acting as a safety net for any traveler. It provides financial protection and peace of mind, allowing you to make the most of your trip. So, even if your airline (unfortunately) ends up losing your luggage, you can rest assured that the blow will be cushioned by your insurance, based on the check-in baggage stored.

The Bajaj Allianz travel insurance for Bali has affordable premium options starting at Rs. 524 at Sum Insured of $2,00,000 for 2 days trip, for Travel Companion Secure and policy holders can file for claims at any time of the day. Having access to the in-house team ensures that any claims you make during your travel are processed as fast as possible. There is a simple missed call facility to request a callback for any support as well. This policy offers comprehensive coverage to travelers by covering 216 countries and islands. From unexpected medical emergencies to trip cancellations, delays in flights and more, is covered by this policy. *

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have any other travel plans lined up or intend to visit other countries on this trip, consider the Bajaj Allianz International Travel Insurance plans. There are several plans that cater specifically to individuals, families, students, senior citizens, or even corporate travelers. It allows you to customize the plan as per travel needs while providing round-the-clock support. Add-on benefits are offered for delayed trips, emergency hotel accommodations, and more. Don’t worry about the hassle that usually comes with claim processes since everything is digitally enabled.*

To sum up, Bali is an experience that everyone should get to have in their lifetime. Packing like a pro can enhance your travel experience and save you a lot of hassle. Don’t forget to consider travel insurance for Bali to provide you with financial protection and peace of mind during your trip.

*Standard T&C Apply

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.