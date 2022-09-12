Over 50 Thiruvananthapuram properties make it to The Hindu Home Expo.

September 12, 2022 10:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-month event will go on till September 20

More than 50 properties from 12 leading builders in Thiruvananthapuram are featured in the 3  rd edition of The Hindu Print-cum-Digital Home Expo, which got under way here yesterday. The one-month event presented by Bank of Baroda and powered by iCloud Homes will go on till September 20th

ADVERTISEMENT

The expo provides buyers with an exciting array of options—from budget homes and functional apartments, to lavish villas and luxury bungalows—on a single platform. Prices range from ₹50 lakh to ₹4 crore. 

Interested buyers can visit the website www.thehinduhomeexpo.in or call 9447770974 for details and registration. Enquiries can be also mailed to girish.kr@thehindu.co.in

The Hindu call centre team will arrange a meeting with builders and arrange site visits as part of the expo. Prospective buyers will have the option of live virtual tour of ready-to-move in properties. Exclusive discounts from select builders and assured gift with every purchase worth ₹15,000 would also be on the offer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Loans from Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda is offering home loans with 0% processing charges and 0.1% discount on interest rates.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Participating builders include Arcon Homes, Artech, Confident Group, Favourite Homes, icloud homes, Kalyan Developers, Nikunjam Constructions, PRS Builders, SFS Homes, Sun Homes, Urbanscape Properties, and Vfive Homes.  Gift sponsors are Styleplus and Swayamvara Silks.

This article is part of the sponsored content programme

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app