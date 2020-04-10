Ordering Food Online? Here are some Myths and Precautions

The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown has affected every business out there, the most acute of them being the food delivery and restaurant industries. There is a lot of fear and myths prevailing about the safety and hygiene of the food being delivered. However, there is a majority that still relies upon and swears by delivery kitchens and app-based food delivery companies. There is however, a definite need to ensure proper care is taken while handling food deliveries.

Opt for a No-Contact Delivery

While this has been emphasised countless times, it is perhaps the most effective way of containing the spread of the Coronavirus. Ideally, opt for a contactless delivery. Let the food delivery be left at your doorstep and you can collect it later. If that is not possible, maintain a minimum distance of 3-feet (1 meter) while accepting delivery. Avoid all physical contact.

Sanitize the Parcel

Secondly, ensure that you have sanitized your hands before you handle the parcel. And also, once you accept delivery, sanitize the parcel by cleaning the same by wiping it with diluted household bleach. This will help in mitigating the risk of getting infected.

Use your Home Containers

Once you sanitize the delivery packaging, transfer the food contents into a fresh, clean container from the delivery packaging. However, make sure that you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before and after handling the packaging so as to ensure minimal possibility of virus transmission.

Wash your hands

We know this has been said a lot but we still say it once more. Wash your hands thoroughly before and after you eat your food for at least 20 seconds.

Can the Virus be transmitted by food?

While there is no evidence that Covid-19 can be transmitted by food, early research has suggested that the virus is inactivated by heat because it is very sensitive to it. Therefore, make sure that you order cooked food items. Also, make sure that you heat the food for around 1 to 2 minutes once u receive it as well. No. Non-Veg Food does not cause Corona

The FSSAI chief, GSG Ayyangar has clarified that Covid-19 does not spread through fish, chicken or mutton. Also, cooking will kill most of the harmful microbes that maybe present in any form of meat as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

Lastly, be kind and considerate

Food delivery, although a necessary job is also one of the most risky ones out there. While food delivery companies are ensuring that all proper measures are taken to ensure the protection of their delivery partners, you, as a consumer can also pitch in. Make sure that you tip the delivery person well. If there are any mistakes in the delivery, take it up with the delivery app or the restaurant instead of being rude to the delivery partner. Forgive any mistakes if they don’t make a major difference. Remember, they are trying to do a very difficult job and are also under a lot of pressure.