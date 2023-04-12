April 12, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

We have created a French window on all editions of the newspaper, which allows readers to explore the smartphone’s features in an interactive manner. This unique approach is to demonstrate our commitment to providing our readers with the latest and most engaging content.

OnePlus has launched its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, which comes packed with a range of impressive features. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which enables seamless connectivity and increased power efficiency. The smartphone also boasts up to 8 GB of Virtual RAM expansion, allowing for faster multi-tasking and smooth app transitions.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a 108 MP Camera System with 3x lossless zoom and Electronic Image Stabilization (ESI) technology, enabling users to take bright, clear, and natural-looking photos and videos even in low light conditions. The device also comes with a GPA Frame Stabilizer, reducing system lag and screen tearing, and a Quick Startup feature that allows users to jump straight into their last game without any delays.

The smartphone has a large 6.72-inch 120 Hz FHD display with a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and an adaptive refresh rate, providing an immersive viewing experience.

