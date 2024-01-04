OctaFX Trading Introduces Exclusive New Year Promotional Campaign for Users

January 04, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

OctaFX, a prominent name in the online forex trading industry, is excited to announce its special New Year promotional campaign, presenting traders with enhanced opportunities and the chance to win enticing prizes. Running from December 4 to December 22, the campaign features increased leverage, substantial bonuses, and weekly offers on spreads.

Promotional Highlights:

1. Increased Leverage and Bonuses:

During the promotional period, OctaFX brokers are elevating the trading experience with increased leverage of 1:200 on Daily Stocks, complemented by an appealing 100% deposit bonus. These enhancements provide traders with added flexibility and potential for increased profits in their forex trading activities.

2. Weekly Offers on Spreads:

OctaFX introduces weekly offers on spreads, providing traders with cost-saving opportunities. In the first week (December 4–8), there will be 15% lower spreads on metals (XAGUSD, XAUUSD). In the second week (December 11–15), there will be 15% lower spreads on major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY). In the final week (December 18–22) there will be 15% lower spreads on gas, indices, and minors, including XNGUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, and more. These weekly offers aim to enhance trading efficiency and affordability for OctaFX users.

3. Grand Prize Draw:

Participating in the New Year promo also gives traders the opportunity to enter the Grand Prize draw. Stand a chance to win exciting prizes, including a prestigious Rolex Watch, 5 Apple Watch Hermès, and 100 exclusive ‘Octa is the new blue’ merch packs. The winners will be announced in a live stream on OctaFX’s YouTube channel on December 26, 2023.

Regular Promotions and User Benefits

OctaFX regularly offers users a range of promotions and benefits, including increased leverage and generous bonuses to weekly spread offers. The platform’s referral programs, like “Invite a Friend” and the “IB Partner Program,” offer users rewards for expanding the platform’s community. Emphasizing education, Octa also provides free webinars, tutorials, and a forex training academy, ensuring traders of all levels can sharpen their skills and navigate the dynamic forex market confidently.

Beyond this current campaign, OctaFX remains dedicated to fostering a community of success for its users. Regular promotions, generous bonuses, and innovative referral programs contribute to a dynamic and engaging trading environment. The emphasis on education through free webinars, tutorials, and the forex training academy reflects OctaFX’s commitment to empowering traders of all levels, ensuring they navigate the dynamic forex market with confidence.

As the New Year beckons, OctaFX’s multifaceted approach continues to position the platform as a leading force in the online forex trading industry, where opportunities abound, success is nurtured, and the trading community thrives.

About OctaFX broker

Established in 2011, OctaFX trading has emerged as a leading force in the online forex trading industry. With over a decade of expertise, Octa has grown to cater to millions of accounts across more than 180 countries, making it a preferred choice for traders worldwide.

OctaFX distinguishes itself by offering a user-friendly platform, no commission fees, competitive spreads, and a diverse range of tradable assets. The platform’s commitment to user education is evident through its forex training academy, providing instructional videos, free demo training accounts, and bonus opportunities.

Recognized for excellence in the market, OctaFX trading has received numerous industry awards, with the latest accolade being named the “Best Educational Broker” for 2023 by Holiston Media. The company’s dedication to providing a secure and transparent trading environment has earned trust and praise from both users and industry experts.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”