Nurturing Early Learners & Creating Global Leaders

30 March 2021 18:56 IST

SSVM celebrates its 23 years of educational excellence and is delighted to introduce its Cambridge campus for the Early Years (Kindergarten) and Cambridge Primary (Grade I to V) from the academic year 2021 - 22 at SSVM World School, Coimbatore.

For learners, the SSVM is a blissful haven to earn a quality education. In an era where competitions have become central facets of education, SSVM World School – Cambridge Assessment International Education at Coimbatore aims to espouse a unique approach towards educating young learners with international-mindedness and strong Indian values through Cambridge Early Years and Primary Program.

At SSVM, the teachers focus on emphasising and building an inquiring mind. The teaching methodology seeks to broaden every learner's horizon by engaging and challenging them through diverse, meaningful activities, making them succeed academically and socially. The learners are also reinvigorated to ask questions, form opinions, make choices and reflect on their work, thus evolving their self-worth and an ability to measure and take ownership of their own growth and holistic development. Building a sense of accountability towards the community and environment is at the core of all academic and co-curricular activities at SSVM. "As every child is different and unique, they are encouraged to develop their self-esteem and autonomy by nurturing their curious minds and become global leaders at SSVM." adds Dr. Manimekalai Mohan, the Founder, SSVM Institutions.

