Just last week, NTA released Online Mock Tests (more like CBT-mode Sample Papers) for a few CUET (UG) - 2022 domain and language subjects on their website ( nta.ac.in ). These Mock Tests are a very important aspect of CUET preparation for the students.

Given below are some screenshots of these Official NTA CUET Mock Tests. Take a close look and then read our inferences based on the MCQs pattern and typology.

Official NTA 2022 CUET Mock Test MCQs for Domain Subjects - History and Mathematics

Based on these Mock Tests, we can clearly understand that:

Out of 50 questions, a set percentage of the domain subject MCQs are case-based, assertion/ reason, match the following and data-based, etc.

These mock tests are basically sample papers (like the ones provided by CBSE & CISCE) for CUET 2022 so the students can practise solving MCQs on the CBT mode.

The difficulty level of these questions are similar to other entrance level exams like NEET and also, NCERT Exemplars.

What’s most interesting about these NTA Mock Tests is that they have been released very recently while many publishers had already launched their books and Mock Test series. So, what these books are missing are the crucial details of the paper pattern and new pattern MCQs as now seen in these official CUET Mock Tests.

Among all the books that have been released based on insufficient info and old paper pattern, only the CUET books developed in collaboration with Educart have abided by these CUET 2022 Mock Tests.

Now, take a look at the screenshot below.

CUET 2022 Biology Blueprint as defined in Educart Section II Biology Book

This paper pattern is exactly the same as noticed in the Official NTA CUET Biology Mock Test uploaded on https://nta.ac.in/, which means these CUET books are 100% based on the official Mock Tests released by NTA. Here’s another excerpt from the book.

CUET Biology 2022 Mock Test Paper with answers in Educart Book

As seen above, these CUET books have also added the Official Mock Tests with solutions in their book, which makes them absolutely accurate for 2022 CUET preparation. Unlike other publishers who have happened to design their books based on guesswork, Educart has fascinatingly managed to get access to these CUET Mock Tests and offer authentic practice material for the July CUET 2022 (including all new types of MCQs., such as assertion/ reason, correct the incorrect statement, match the following and especially case-based MCQs).

Introduction of CUET has been a relief for students but it has also brought a lot of confusion for them. They are still unable to decide which courses and universities to choose as the eligibility criteria is defined inconsistently. On top of it, if they are offered old pattern books and Mock Tests to practise from, this will only waste their time and energy.

We hope that the students make the best use of these exact paper pattern books from Educart to understand and practise all relevant typology of MCQs.