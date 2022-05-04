Nitte offers best in class Engineering Education to enhance career opportunities

NMAM Institute of Technology

India, 2nd May 2022: Nitte Mahalinga Adyanthaya Memorial Institute of Technology (NMAMIT), widely acclaimed for imparting the finest quality of engineering education offers 10 advanced courses across several specialized verticals such as Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Biotechnology, Computer & Communication Engineering, among others. Powered by an industry-centric curriculum; students at NMAMIT are nurtured to gain good analytical and problem-solving skills, inculcate critical thinking and encouraged to be innovative through hands-on experience on live projects. The institute has well-equipped, industry grade labs and workshops to help students learn beyond the curriculum.

NMAMIT gives prime importance to research, innovation and product development activities. The institute has functioning collaborations with reputed international universities for faculty and student exchange programs, research, internships and placements. Teaching at NMAMIT goes beyond the classroom, where the curriculum is set to suit industry needs and also offer value-added courses like learning Basic Japanese, summer courses, exchange programs, interaction with alumni and skill development labs, which helps students expand their horizons.

NMAMIT ensures holistic well-being of students by offering activities like individual/group counseling, programs to spot talent, encourage leadership and enhance self-esteem, identifying students needing help with academics, and educating through internet portals.

The institute also organizes training programs for students with the help of its alumni who are now in reputed companies. It also organizes industrial visits for students, facilitating their industrial training/ internship while opening a channel of communication with prospective employers, organizing pre-placement talks and recruitments on campus, thus enabling students’ overall growth and development.

Strengthened by its long legacy and symbiotic industry collaboration, NMAMIT has a strong placement record with noted companies such as JSW, Prestige Construction, Mercedes Benz, Toyota Kirloskar Motors, JK Cement Ltd, Hitachi, ABB Power Grids, Juniper Networks, L&T Technology Services, Intel, Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, Syngene International, Amazon, Sony India, Oracle, VMWare, J P Morgan, etc. Around 1072 students were successfully placed in 2021, with the highest package being INR 43 Lakh per annum. The Institute has also been placed in the ‘Platinum’ category for having high industry linkages by the AICTE-CII Survey of Industry-Linked Technical Institutes 2020.

NMAMIT’s Department of Counseling, began providing student counseling services in 1990. Known as Abhyuday, the Student Welfare, Training & Placement Cell provides students with a plethora of opportunities. The department is run by faculty coordinators, student volunteers and trained and committed departmental staff. NMAMIT dedicatedly works towards creating a healthy atmosphere on campus by incorporating several path breaking programs for the wellbeing and future employability of students.

Established in 1986, NMAMIT is a constituent college of Nitte (Deemed to be University). Nitte is ranked among the top 100 Universities in India consistently for the last five years, by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Nitte is recognized by the UGC and accredited with ‘A+’ Grade by the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC). The UG programs offered at NMAMIT are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

For more information visit: https://nmamit.nitte.edu.in/