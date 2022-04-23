Electronics & ICT Academy- NIT Patna & Collegedunia, India’s leading Edtech portal have teamed up to offer “ Advanced Certification Course in Data Science and Engineering.” This is an eight months online course delivered by NIT Patna Faculty & Industry Experts. The program has been designed to benefit both the college students and experienced professionals. The students will be trained in various tools & techniques to become successful Data Scientists. The program also offers career services that include 1:1 mentorship, resume building workshops, and access to exclusive hiring events.

Data Science is the study of collecting, processing, integrating, and analyzing data to derive insights and valuable information for decision making. Data Science Jobs have increased by 650% since 2012. According to recruitment firm Michael Page’s 2021 India Talent Trends report, 3-10 years of experience get annual salaries in the 25-65 lakhs range, while those with more experience can command pay packages upwards of 1 crore.

Dr. Bharat Gupta Chief Investigator E&ICT Academy highlighted the importance & role of the partnership “NIT Patna is providing the training to the faculty, students and professionals since 2015. Around 20,000 people have been trained till today. Demand for data scientists is increasing year by year at the rate of approximately 28% and around 11 million trained data scientists will be required by the year 2026. To cater to the future needs, E&ICT Academy NIT Patna has taken many steps forward. In this initiative, an MOU has been signed with Collegedunia Pvt. Ltd. as an Industry Partner. Together, we are going to start the Advance Certification course in the field of data science as per the need of the time. We are utmost cautious to make sure the quality of the course is at par or better than both academia and industry. Together we aspire to take forward this endeavor in the best possible way.”

Started in 1886, NIT Patna is the 6th oldest engineering institute in India and is the alma mater of many prominent public personalities, one to be especially noted is Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar. NIT Patna is reputed for the coding culture among its computer science students. The institute will have frequent industry readiness assessments to inculcate similar traits in the students of this program.

NIT Patna Training & Placement Officer, Mr. Shailesh M Pandey shared his perspective about the innumerable employment opportunities this program would offer the students, especially in metro cities. He also added that the program collaboration with Collegedunia and their established wide network would ensure a hands-on experience for the students in emerging Data Science technology by inculcating real-time case studies and projects from the industry partners.

Founder and CEO of Collegedunia, Mr. Sahil Chalana stated that a career in Data Science and technology has been the most preferred stream among students for the past few years. He also added “Collegedunia’s partnership with NIT Patna in offering a Data Science course will add value to the student’s life and career in the long run. I am confident that with this course, students will gain advanced skills necessary to excel in the field of Data Science.”

Business Head of Collegedunia Mr. Sanjay Meena has shared that the future prospect of any business and its growth would revolve around Data Science and this course would provide the students with a headstart in their Data Science career.

From Right- Dr Shailesh M Pandey (NIT Patna, Training & Placement Officer), Dr. Bharat Gupta (Chief Investigator - E&ICT Academy at NIT Patna), Kunal Rai & Abhinav Agarwal from Team Collegedunia

Key highlights of the “ Advanced Certification in Data Science and Engineering” are:

The course comprises 200+ Hrs Learning Hours covering a wide range of subjects inculcating in-depth knowledge in the students.

Frequent Industry Readiness Assessments are conducted to make the students equipped with the required skills.

The course is handled by expert professionals who would be providing the students with one-to-one High-Performance Coaching (1:1).

Practical and hands-on learning experience will be provided on Analytical & Programming tools such as Python, My SQL, Tableau and Excel.

Students would be assigned real-world industry-relevant projects under the guidance of professionals with great expertise in the field.

Through our offline immersion program, students would get a chance to network with industry leaders and widen their exposure.

Students would get access to career services which includes Job boards, Hiring events, Resume Building & Mock Interview workshops.

The course also offers a Live and Personalized Mentorship in small groups consisting of faculties, advisors, and professional experts.

From Right- Dr. Bharat Gupta (Chief Investigator - E&ICT Academy at NIT Patna), Dr Shailesh M Pandey (NIT Patna, Training & Placement Officer) and Kunal Rai from Team Collegedunia

Eligibility: Engineering graduates (freshers & experienced) who are interested in pursuing a career in Data Science and Engineering can opt for this program. Professionals from varied fields such as Software and IT, Product & E-commerce, BFSI, Marketing and Sales, Manufacturing and Construction, etc. can also apply for this program.

Admission Process: The admission process for the Data Science and Engineering Program is done by filling out the application form after which an interview call with the Admission Director’s office will be conducted. Based on the applicant’s eligibility and performance, they will be provided with the offer letter for enrolment. The seat is secured only after the admission fee has been paid.

