June 23, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Nestlé EVERYDAYand Tata Tea Kanan Devan, two loved Brands have come together to give consumers the Perfect Cup of Tea in Kerala. Kanan Devan offers the unique tea blend loved by Kerala and Nestlé EVERYDAY enhances the tea experience by making the cup of tea thick and tasty. This is the first-ever unique partnership between ‘Kanan Devan: Kerala’s loved tea brand’ and ‘EVERYDAY: Tea’s Perfect Partner’.

Commenting on this one of its kind partnership, Mehernosh Malia, Director, Dairy Business, Nestlé South Asia Region said, “Nestlé EVERYDAY prides itself of being Tea’s Perfect Partner. Our specially balanced recipe gives our consumers thick, tasty and a perfect cup of tea every time. And for the Tea’s Perfect Partner, who better to partner with than Kerala’s loved tea brand – Tata Tea Kanan Devan for delighting our consumers in Kerala with the best cup of tea.“

Commenting on its partnership with Nestlé India,Puneet Das, President- Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, said, “Known for its distinctive fresh flavour, Tata Tea Kanan Devan is one of the most renowned tea brands in Kerala, specially produced in the pristine hills of Kanan Devan. We are delighted to partner with Nestlé India for this unique partnership. Building on the experience and expertise of both the Brands, we are confident of offering a great tea-drinking experience for the tea lovers in Kerala.”

As a part of this partnership, special offers will be rolled out, where customers will get Kanan Devan Tea (100g) free with Nestlé EVERYDAY 400g packs and Nestlé EVERYDAY (15g) free with Kanan Devan 250g packs. The joint promotion is supported by activation and consumer communication by both Brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information

Ambereen Ali Shah, ambereen.shah@in.nestle.com, +91 9717022731

Amit Kumar Roy, amitkumar.roy@in.nestle.com, +91 8447737626

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.