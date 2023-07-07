NEET & JEE Results 2023 - Aakashians grab top ranks!

July 07, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

The most reputed name among coaching institutes, Aakash has yet again managed to be in the news for securing AIR 3, 5, 6, and 8, in NEET-UG 2023. . The students of Aakash have also clinched top ranks in the highly competitive JEE Advanced 2023, where classroom students secured 6 ranks in the Top 50 AIR including AIR 27, 28, 29, 31, 36 and 42 in JEE(Advanced).This achievement can be attributed to the dedication and hard work put forward by the students and teachers of the organizationThe achievements being unique speaks volumes of the quality of education and training provided by the institute, catapulting it to the leagues of leading test preparatory coaching institutions in India.

NEET Results 2023 - Over 1,07,009 Aakashians qualified!Over 1,07,009 students qualified for NEET-UG from Aakash Institute in 2023. While 94,893 were enrolled in regular programs,12,116 attended the Distance and digital learning programs.

Bringing pride to their institute Aakashians bagged the top 6 ranks in Top 10 AIR, 30 ranks in the Top 50 AIR and 57 ranks in the Top 100 AIR, including 18 state /UT toppers in NEET-UG 2023. This number includes all of its classroom learners, distance and digital students. In another impressive win,145 Aakashians scored more than 700 marks in the all-India exam.

Through their determination and resilience, our students have achieved great things and are an inspiration to us all. Kaustav Bauri (AIR 3, NEET-UG 2023) shares how the rigour of the program at Aakash helped him crack the exam – “I gave all the mock tests. I did error analysis after every test and attended the test discussion sessions at Aakash which helped me identify my mistakes & improve upon my weak areas. This helped me secure a good rank in NEET-UG.”

Their stories are a testament to the fact that all you need is a constant who cheers for you at the finish line. Watch their inspiring success stories by clicking here

JEE (Advanced) Results - Aakashians pave their way to the top!

Out of the 2340 Aakashians who qualified for the JEE(Advanced), 2160 were enrolled in the classroom program, while 180 were enrolled in the Distance & Digital Learning Programs.

Thanks to the resilience and grit displayed by the students and faculty at Aakash, they have written their names in golden letters yet again in the history of JEE. The students with their commitment and perseverance coupled with the faculty’s unwavering support and encouragement have been instrumental in the success achieved by Aakash.

The curriculum and teaching pedagogy at Aakash is designed to ensure that every student is prepared for the toughest questions after rounds of practice. Aditya Neeraje (AIR 27, JEE-Adv 2023) – “The Test Series at Aakash towards the end was very helpful in identifying my weak concept…..Due to the rigour and difficulty level of the questions, we were well prepared for a tough exam.”

To watch the inspiring success stories of students who did exceptionally well in JEE (Advanced) 2023, Click here

Champions of Aakash Institute

Aakash Institute’s champion – Kaustav Bauri has secured AIR 3 with 716/720 marks in NEET-UG 2023. He is a 2-year classroom program student. Dhruv Advani - the Karnataka State Topper has secured AIR 5 with 715/720 marks in NEET-UG 2023 and was enrolled in a 3-year classroom program. Aakash Institute’s 4-year classroom program student Surya Siddharth N has secured AIR 6 with 715/720 marks in NEET-UG 2023. Swayam Shakti T, State Topper from Odisha has secured AIR 8 with 715/720 marks in NEET-UG 2023. He is a 3-year classroom program student. Our JEE (Advanced) Topper, Aditya Neeraje has secured AIR 27. He is a 2-year classroom program student. Aakash Gupta, a 1-year classroom program student at Aakash, has secured AIR 28. Aakash Institute’s4-year classroom student, Tanishq Mandhane has secured AIR 29.

Aakash cultivates a disciplined, focused and learning-oriented environment which is backed by comprehensive study material, a rigorous test & assessment schedule and a student-first approach.

Additionally, the success of Aakashians in NEET-UG and JEE (Advanced) 2023 is a reflection of their hard work, dedication, and the institute’s guidance. Aakash Institute’s exceptional teaching methodology, faculty and commitment to delivering quality education and preparing students for a successful career in medicine and engineering is what helped them achieve incredible numbers IN NEET-UG and JEE (Advanced) 2023. In the words of Dhruv Advani (AIR 5, NEET-UG 2023) – “I had wonderful teachers at Aakash Institute. They helped with concepts sink in perfectly. I didn’t have to do anything extra at home because they teach so well and we had a lot of practice in class itself.”

