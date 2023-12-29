Need of Good Perinatal Unit in High Risk Pregnancy

December 29, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

In this era of sub fertility every pregnancy is a miracle and every pregnancy is considered precious. The Routine pregnancy check-up is done to diagnose some problem that may arise during pregnancy, Early intervention can prevent complications, ultimately ending in healthy mother and healthy baby. Unlike earlier time a good feto-maternal neonatal unit in absolutely necessary to handle high risk pregnancy.

The common high risk factors that we encounter are IVF conception, recurrent miscarriage, multiple pregnancies, high B.P (hypertension), high sugar(diabetes), growth restrictions in fetus , variation in blood supply to baby (Doppler Changes) previous baby affected by genetic problems, previous pregnancy loss due to various causes , pregnancy with heart ,kidney or any other systemic disease, bleeding during pregnancy , the list goes on. These pregnancies require good pre-pregnancy counselling and work up so that the couple understands what to expect during pregnancy and their health is in optimal condition before pregnancy itself. The obstetrician should be expert is high risk pregnancies, who can foresee the problems and give necessary preventive treatment, at the same time handle the complications during pregnancy appropriately, if they arise despite all efforts. An expert fetal medicine sonologist with keen eyes to look for subtle changes in fetus, detect subtle anomalies, variation in growth, blood supply, skilled in fetal procedure like CVS, amniocentesis is of utmost importance. These high-risk pregnancies may require frequent visits, with close monitoring of mother and baby with vitals, blood test and scans for optimal outcome. A good anesthetist, well versed in managing complicated pregnancies is essential too.

Earlier the fetal age of salvageability (age beyond which baby can be saved) was 28 wks and 1 Kg. In recent times, this age has reduced to 24 wks in tertiary care unit with good NICU facilities with modern infrastructure, cooling facilities and skilled neonatologist expert in handling extreme preterm babies. So, it is understandable that high risk pregnancies require a team of expert obstetrician, fetal medicine specialist, neonatologist, anesthetist, physician nursing staff with state-of-the-art facilities for optimal outcomes of mother and baby. Like we discussed earlier every pregnancy is precious in today’s time and we should do our best to give a healthy child to healthy mothers, despite numerous challenges.

Rainbow Children’s hospital, Hebbal is one such tertiary care unit, which has handled innumerable high risk pregnancies with excellent outcomes, in extreme preterm as well. So, don’t take pregnancies casually, we understand your anxiety and allow us to handle your pregnancy journey with utmost care. So that you can be assured to carry your bundle of joy home hassle free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. SHWETHA S KAMATH, MBBS, M.S(OBGY)

Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynecology, Advanced Laparoscopy, Infertility & High-risk pregnancy.

BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, Hebbal, Bengaluru

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.