Need Interest in Regular Payouts or at Maturity? Read to know more

March 27, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

Fixed deposits (FD) are among the most popular financial instruments in the Indian market. Lakhs of people in India have put their savings in fixed deposits offered by banks and NBFCs across India. Investors need to understand the various fixed deposit schemes available to ensure that they get the needed result on their investments.

Fixed deposits often offer higher interest rates but are subject to some terms and conditions. The amount you deposit is locked in for a period which can vary anywhere from 7 days to 10 years. The interest rate also depends on the investor’s age. Senior citizen investors often get higher interest than individuals below the age of 60 years.

Depending on the frequency and mode of interest payout, there are two types of FD schemes - non-cumulative and cumulative fixed deposits. While cumulative FDs payout at the end of the tenor, non-cumulative FDs payout the interest at periodic intervals. These payouts can be annually, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly. Sometimes a bank or NBFC can offer other frequencies of payouts too. Account holders also have the option of choosing the same at the time of opening their FDs themselves.

Now let us take a look at both the types of fixed deposits and their differences in detail:

Cumulative Fixed Deposit

Cumulative deposits are a type of fixed deposit where the interest compounds quarterly each year and is credited into the FD holder’s account upon maturity. The holder receives the interest for the cumulative fixed deposit along with the capital amount upon maturity. Interest that is earned each year is put back into the fixed deposit scheme . In short form, the interest that is earned is added to the capital amount.

The tenor of cumulative FDs can range anywhere from 6 months to 10 years. These FDs best suit individuals who do not need a regular income. Fixed deposits can be maximised with a cumulative fixed deposit. The interest accumulated is reinvested regularly. Thus the interest that is collected is added to the principal amount. This leads to the principal amount getting higher, thereby making the interest higher too. This continues until the tenor is complete,

A cumulative FD is best suited for people who are not in need of a regular and steady source of income. Therefore, salaried individuals or business owners who get good profits from their business can go for the cumulative fixed deposit. Individuals who do need regular interest income and are saving for a large corpus for the future can also consider investing in a cumulative fixed deposit.

Non-Cumulative Fixed Deposit

A non-cumulative FD is the scheme that pays out interest on a regular basis. Additionally, the payout frequency is decided by the investor. It can either be monthly, half-yearly, quarterly or annually. The NBFC and bank FD interest rates are different for each payout. The interest earned via non-cumulative fixed deposit schemes are taxable at the time of receipt. The tenors on non-cumulative FDs range from 6 months to 10 years.

This fixed deposit scheme is best suited for individuals who are looking to earn a regular and steady interest income credited to their bank account. Homemakers, freelancers, retirees etc, can make the best use of a non-cumulative fixed deposit scheme.

How to Choose Between a Cumulative or Non-Cumulative FD

Small business owners or salaried employees who do not need additional income to meet their day-to-day expenses can go for the cumulative fixed deposit scheme. By saving a big corpus, the amount saved can be used to fulfil long-term financial goals.

For pensioners and retired individuals who do not have a stable and steady source of income can opt for the non-cumulative FD as it provides payouts on a periodic basis that allows such individuals to plan their monthly expenses better.

Irrespective of where you are in life, a fixed deposit can help you build wealth for your future. It is one of the most preferred investment instruments for individuals to meet their financial goals long-term.

Interest rates on fixed deposit schemes vary among lenders. You can choose between a cumulative and non-cumulative FD based on your needs and long-term financial objectives. The frequency of interest payments is the only factor that separates the two. Non-cumulative schemes provide periodic interest payments, whereas cumulative schemes provide a single payment of interest.

