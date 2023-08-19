Navigating Safe and Best Investment Options: Unveiling Fixed Deposit

August 19, 2023 02:46 am | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Investing is an essential part of anyone’s financial planning in the current era. It is a great way to grow your money over time. While there are several investment options available in the market, the key challenge lies in determining the best one for your financial goals. In India, some of the most popular investment options include mutual funds, stocks, real estate, and fixed deposits. In this article, we will discuss why fixed deposits (FDs) are considered one of the best investment options in India.

A fixed deposit is a financial instrument offered by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). It enables customers to deposit a lump-sum amount for a fixed period and earn a fixed rate of interest throughout the investment. FDs are considered to be a low-risk investment option, making them a popular choice among investors who want to eliminate market risks.

Here are some core USPs of FDs in India:

1.Secured Returns: FDs are a safe and secure investment option as they offer secured returns, unlike other investment options that are subject to market risks.

2. Flexibility: You can choose the tenure of your FD, ranging from a few weeks to several years, depending on your investment goals.

3.Fixed Interest Rate: FDs offer a fixed interest rate for the entire tenure of the investment. This helps you to plan your finances better as you know how much you will earn at the end of the investment period.

4.Higher Returns: FDs offer higher returns than traditional savings accounts or other similar modes of investment like money markets.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Several factors make Bajaj Finance FD an ideal investment choice, let us look at some:

1. High-Interest Rates: With Bajaj Finance FD, you can earn interest rates up to 8.35% p.a. for regular investors and up to 8.60% p.a. for senior citizens. These Fixed Deposit interest rates are very competitive and one of the higher rates available in the market.

2. Flexible Tenure: Bajaj Finance FD comes with a flexible tenure, ranging from 12 months to 60 months. This allows investors to choose the investment duration that matches their financial goals. They can align their short-term and long-term goals and invest accordingly to avail maximum liquidity from their deposit.

3. High Safety Rating: Bajaj Finance FD is rated [ICRA]AAA(Stable) and CRISIL AAA/STABLE, which signifies the highest safety ratings for investment options. This assures the investors that their investment is secured.

4. Option for Cumulative and Non-Cumulative Payouts: Depending on your financial goals, you can choose between cumulative and non-cumulative payouts for your Bajaj Finance FD. This makes it an ideal investment choice for those who want to generate regular income from their FDs.

5. Easy Online Application Process: Bajaj Finance FD offers an easy online application and investment process. You can open an FD account online, and also operate and track your investments online through My Account.

6. Loan against FD: In times of emergency, or requirement of funds, you can always avail of a loan against your deposit instead of withdrawing it. For cumulative deposit, you can avail of a loan of up to 75% of your invested amount and 60% of your FD in case of non-cumulative FD. The best part of this loan is that your investment is untouched, and it keeps earning interest.

Apart from the features and benefits of the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, another very essential part of this investment is the use of the Bajaj Finance FD Calculator. This smart tool is designed to share an estimated value of the interest gained and the maturity value of your deposit. The calculator needs details like the investment amount and the tenure of investment to calculate the estimated maturity amount. It also has the flexibility to factor in the payout mode chosen by the investor. This tool reduces the hassle and helps you plan your investment better.

In conclusion, Bajaj Finance FD is an excellent investment option for those looking for a safe, secure, and high-return investment instrument. With its high-interest rates, flexible tenure, and easy online application process, it is a favourite among investors in India. It is always important to diversify your investment portfolio and consider your investment goals when choosing an investment option. Making smart decisions during Kartavya Kaal with safe investment options, such as FDs, can lead us to build a better and financially secure tomorrow.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’