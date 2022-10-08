Nasobuddy’s ‘Nipple Healers’ -simple innovation that heals nursing mother’s sore & cracked nipples

WHO and UNICEF recommend early initiation of breastfeeding is within one hour of birth and exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life. But a mother’s breastfeeding difficulties like sore nipples, cracked nipples/nipple fissures, nipple trauma, and engorgement are a fact of life and can lead to premature stopping of breastfeeding. Sore and cracked nipples affect more than 40 per cent of nursing mothers.

The remedies available for sore and cracked nipples are lanolin creams, nipple butters, antiseptic ointments and nipple shields. While they provide some relief, they have their drawbacks. With creams, there is the risk of babies ingesting the creams. It’s recommended to wash the cream before feeding the baby, but this again aggravates the nipple pain. With nipple shields there is loss of skin to skin contact and baby’s refusal.

Nasobuddy’s ‘Nipple Healers’ provides a simple innovative solution; it uses mother’s breast milk to heal the cracked nipples naturally. Nipple healers are nursing cups that need to be worn directly on the nipples under your nursing bra. This custom designed smooth rounded apex shape allows air to circulate around the nipple and provide instant protection against pain. The breast milk collected inside the Nipple Healer cups have natural moisturising and healing properties to help your nipples heal naturally.

Excerpts from an e-mail interview with Dr Sreenath, One7 Health Care (Pvt) Ltd

If you could tell us about your latest product- the ‘Nipple Healer’ How does it work?

It simply works by protecting the damaged skin and allowing breastmilk to heal it naturally. This involves no medicated creams or ointments and allows the mother to breastfeed pain free.

What is the procedure of using it?

The nipple healers are to be worn directly on the nipples throughout the day, except while breastfeeding the baby. It’s intuitive and not complicated to use. It provides almost immediate relief and heals the cracks or fissures in 24 to 48 hours.

When should it be worn and can it be worn for a very long time?

The nipple healers work best when worn throughout the day, even at night. This allows the cracks or nipple fissures to heal quickly. It’s not necessary to wear it for more than 1 week at a stretch.

How can we clean it?

The nipple healer cups can be washed under running tap water with soap.

This is a unique idea you have come up with. Use of breast milk itself for healing sore & cracked nipples. How did you chance upon this idea?

The need for an effective solution to breastfeeding related, cracked or bleeding nipples came from my own family member’s battles with the same. The available solutions at that time were not practical or friendly to the mother.

There are scientific studies which have shown light on the healing properties of breastmilk. Silver nursing cups and sea shells from Europe work on a similar concept (skin protection + breastmilk to heal). They have been used in Europe for a long time with successful results. Our custom designed nipple healers bring the best of them at a price every mother could afford.

What is the durability of the nipple healers?

The nipple healers are extremely durable. It does not deform. The nipple healers can be washed and reused countless times.

How to maintain the product?

Just washing it with water and soap is enough. The nipple healers have silver ions infused to prevent microbial growth and maintain hygiene.