Narayana Educational Institutions Celebrate Remarkable Success in IIT JEE Main 2023 Results

May 05, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

As it is almost a trend now, Narayana Students have done it again! Since their inception, Narayana Educational Institutions have been consistently producing top rankers every year in the IIT-JEE exam. And this year is no different. In their results extraordinaire, Narayana Students have secured 3 of the top 10 All India Ranks (AIR) (Open Category).

In addition to this, 25 of the top 100 all-India open category ranks, 160 of the top 1000 all-India open category ranks, 14 of the top 10 all-category ranks, and 85 of the top 100 all-category ranks are from Narayana. With these outstanding numbers, Narayana has continued its legacy of achieving top AIRs in IIT-JEE.

P. Lohit Adhitya Sai, Kaushal Vijayvergiya (N-PREP student), and N. Sai Durga Reddy have performed par excellence and have achieved AIR 2, 5, and 6, respectively, with Lohit Adhitya Sai getting a perfect score of 300/300. With competition among students getting more intense each year, it is Narayana’s unwavering and undeviating commitment towards its students that makes it possible for Narayana Students to produce remarkable IIT-JEE Main results every year.

Hear it from the Narayana JEE Main 2023 Toppers

P. Lohit Adhitya Sai and N. Sai Durga Reddy, the 2nd and 6th rankers in the JEE Main 2023 results, spoke to Narayana and shared their feelings after their amazing results. Sai Durga Reddy told us that among the many congratulatory messages that he received, the one from his mother was the most heartwarming.

Lohit Adhitya Sai stated that starting early with Narayana was crucial to his IIT-JEE preparation, and he got ample time to build a strong foundation for the important concepts.

It is to be noted that both Lohit Adhitya and Sai Durga have been students of Narayana since the 6th grade.

Directors of Narayana share their thoughts on the historic JEE Main 2023 results

On this proud moment, the Directors of the Narayana Educational Institutions, Dr. P. Sindhura and P. Sharani, declared this to be a testament to Narayana’s dominance in competitive examinations. Dr. Sindhura said that it is the consistent hard work and perseverance of students, their parents, and the organisation’s IIT-JEE experts that have resulted in these exceptional results. In addition to this, what further helped students achieve this historic feat was the constant feedback and encouragement from the faculty, Narayana’s specially-designed microschedule, error analysis, and an integrated curriculum, which balanced preparations for both State board and CBSE board along with competitive exams such as IIT-JEE, NEET, and International Olympiads.

Narayana Group’s e-Techno and Olympiad schools prepare students right from grade 8 through their competitive exam-based programmes, which solidify their foundations of important concepts well before they step into grade 11. This farsighted and innovative approach towards education is the reason why today Narayana Educational Institutions , including both schools and coaching centers, are the top destination for IIT-JEE, NEET, and Olympiad preparations.

P. Sharani congratulated all the students for their splendid performance and attributed the success to Narayana’s innovation in education through technology, which includes their in-house educational apps, nLearn and nConnect. nLearn enables students to track their progress and teachers to provide them with instant doubt-clarification, while nConnect allows parents to be constantly engaged with the institution and communicate with them at every stage to get regular updates.

She also talked about the programmes at Narayana Coaching Centers which include One- and Two-year Integrated Courses, One-year Repeater/Dropper Courses, and Foundation Programmes for both IIT-JEE and NEET, which have been producing top rankers every year, making them the best coaching centers for IIT-JEE and NEET.

More about Narayana Educational Institutions

Every year, through its prestigious NSAT exam (Narayana Scholastic Aptitude Test), Narayana Educational Institutions provide scholarships up to 90% to the top scorers of both its school and coaching center’s students. This greatly benefits students, as they are able to concentrate completely on their preparation without worrying about finances.

Narayana Educational Institutions have worked relentlessly for 44 years towards providing students with all the necessary resources and skills to help them excel in academics and in life, making them the best CBSE schools in India. This year’s JEE Main results are nothing but the epitome of this glorious vision.

Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia’s largest educational conglomerates, where approximately 50,000 teaching and non-teaching faculty provides world-class education for more than 6,00,000 students. Spread across 23 states in India, the Narayana family is home to 750+ educational institutions, including schools, junior colleges, professional colleges, and coaching centers.

