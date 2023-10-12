HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2023: Save Big with Offers

Myntra is one of the unique online shopping sites in India, where you can buy high-quality products including dresses, accessories, and men’s and women’s clothing. So, grab the latest designer clothing, footwear, and accessories in the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2023. In this sale, you can get a 50-90% discount. Here will explore the top deals on the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale: 

October 12, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2023: Date & Time

Start your purchase with huge offers and discounts during the Myntra Big Fashion Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2023: Date & Time of the Festival. Here, you will get additional bank offers in addition to sale offers. The date and time of the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale are:

Special about Myntra:

  • 100% Genuine products
  • Free Shipping
  • Extra Deal Coupons
  • Easy Exchange & Returns
  • Wishlist 6 or more items & get Rs. 500 worth myncash
  • Signup now and get Rs. 1000 worth myncash

Top Categories at Myntra Big Fashion Festival:

Best Deal on the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Offer:

Myntra Coupon Corner:

  • Get Flat Rs. 500 Off on first purchase through Myntra app with code: MYNTRA500
  • Flat Rs. 200 Off on all products with the code: MYNTRA200
  • Flat Rs.100 Off on all products with the code: MYNTRA100

Festival Crazy Offers on Top Brands:

Bank Offers at Myntra: 

  • 10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card
  • 10% Instant Discount on Kotak Credit and Debit Card
  • Flat Rs. 200 Paytm Wallet and Postpaid transactions Offers
  • 7.5% Discount + Extra 7.5% Off on Myntra Kotak Credit Card on certain products
  • Flat ₹75 Cashback on Simpl transactions.
  • Flat ₹20 Cashback on CRED pay UPI transactions.

Offers for Premium Privileges for Insiders:

  • Get extra discounts up to 25% Off
  • Earn Super coins on all orders
  • Free shipping on all purchases
  • Get rewards using super coins

Final Thoughts:

The sale starts officially on October 7, 2023. During this sale, the top brands will get at least a price. Be ready to grab the crazy deals on top brands during Myntra Big Fashion Festivale Sale 2023. 

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.