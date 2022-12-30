December 30, 2022 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

Commencing its journey of video webcasting with the felicitation function of Mahidhara Seeta Rama Sarma & M. Suvarchala arranged on 21.06.2018 along with a Annamayya Sankeertana recital, HOPEADTV is racing ahead on YouTube with 45800 subscribers, aggregate views of 8 million and with a video library of around 1400 videos and established itself in the music circles as a name to recon with. The views and subscriptions include that of international from countries like, USA, Germany, Australia, Austria and New Zealand.

Inspired by the inputs given by Sri Seeta Rama Sarma and with an intention to offer good to the society, apart from regular Advertising business, Hope Advertising Pvt Ltd - HOPEADTV continued its musical journey with regular programmes. In the initial days, monthly concerts conducted by Sujanaranjani were webcast live and also a platform was provided to many young and promising singers for presenting several unknown and unheard keethanas of Annamayya and Bhaktha Ramadasu. The momentum picked up with the live coverage of annual Sankeerthanotsav - a 10-day musical extravaganza conducted by a city-based reputed music school - Sampradaya.

The coverage was technically sound since four cameras were deployed to catch the on stage emotions of all the participating artists from four corners, thus providing a delightful experience to the viewers. Several home productions were presented on different concepts. March 8th, 2020 was a watershed moment for HOPEADTV since on that day a 12 hour music programme inviting all women artists was conducted on International Women’s Day. The programme was a thunderous success earning very good popularity for HOPEADTV.

The pandemic broke out in March 2020 proved very disastrous for the music community since mass gatherings were banned and everyone was gripped with fever. However, HOPEADTV took a short gap of around 2-3 months and established a studio with good sound and lighting equipment and started webcasting live programmes. This initiative by HOPEADTV came as a boon and proved to be a fresh breathing for the suffocated artistic souls. Many conceptual concerts on diverse topics were designed with the help an association of Sujanaranjani and webcast, involving a large number of artists on various festive occasions were webcast, which proved to be a great solace to all the art lovers amidst the threat of pandemic.

HOPEADTV was identified as a saviour and many prestigious music organisations like South Indian Cultural Association (SICA), Vignana Samithi, Sampradaya, Sangeetha Ksheera Sagaram, Sri Sadguru Sangeetha Samithi, Sanskriti Foundation, Sampada (USA), Saamanigama, etc., utilised their webcasting and recording services.

HOPEADTV gained the reputation of providing a consistent and qualitative output. Nearly 1500 artists visited HOPEADTV studio and got their concerts recorded. To name a few stalwarts among the visited artists - Malladi Brothers, Yella Venkateswara Rao, D Srinivas, Veena; Emani Lalitha Krishna; Nada Nidhi’ Ayyagari Syamasundaram, Ayyagari Jayalakshmi; Prathima Sasidhar; Srividya Janakiraman; TK Sisters; Sweta Prasad; Sivasri Skandaprasad, Chennai; JS Sriram, Hyderabad Sisters, Lathangi Sisters Archana – Samanvi, Udipi.

HOPEADTV was felicitated on Mahasivaratri by Sujanaranjani for their extraordinary and self-less services rendered to the music community, especially during pandemic, and honoured them with a title SANGEETHA MITRA. Samskruthi Foundation had conferred SAMSKRUTHI puraskar and HyBiz TV honoured HOPEADTV for their service to Arts & Culture.

Interested can watch all videos on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/hopeadtv

HOPE for the hopefuls In these hard and testing times, Hopead TV has played a pivotal role in rejuvenating the spirits of Carnatic Musicians and Music Sabhas of Hyderabad alike. The quality of audio and video presentation generated from the Hopead TV team has always received great applause, more so, in times where almost all the qualitative live performance channels for Musicians came to a stand-still. In view of the safety measures issued by the Govt. Hopead TV team has always exercised extreme care in maintaining all the safety standards. The standard operating procedure, very strictly carried out every single time. The calm and supportive staff at Hopead TV make every concert a pleasureful experience, packed with undisturbed and relaxed renditions. J.S.Sriram,Carnatic Musician

This article is part of the sponsored content programme