Most Affordable Universities in Canada for International Students

Canada is one of the most preferred study abroad destinations for international students seeking high quality education at affordable cost. Canada is quite popular for its smooth immigration policy and welcoming environment. More than 200,000 Indian studentsenrol in Canadian universities every year. Indian students generally prefer Canada to pursue higher education and to gain post study work permit

The cost of living in Canada for Indian students is somewhere around 40,000 CAD (24.46 lakhs INR) for international students. While the tuition at universities in Canada typically ranges between 12,000 to 40,000 CAD(7.34 lakhs to 24.46 lakhs INR) per annum for most courses. This shows, higher education in Canada is affordable for international students. However, tuition fees in top universities may go beyond 50,000 CAD (30.58 lakhs INR) per annum.

Hence, we have listed the top 10 most affordable universities in Canada that international students may consider while applying.

10 Most Affordable Universities in Canada

University of Alberta

The University of Alberta is a globally renowned institute in Canada for excellence in research and world class education facilities. The University of Alberta is one of the highly affordable universities in Canada with competitive tuition fees for both undergraduate and graduate students. The university also guarantees high employability after graduation with an employment rate of 85% for most courses and even 100% for some courses.

Average Undergraduate Tuition Fee: 31,895 CAD

Average Graduate Tuition Fee: 12,093 CAD

University of Northern British Columbia

The University of Northern British Columbia is one of the highly ranked universities in Canada and is currently #2nd nationwide by Maclean’s University Rankings. It is also ranked among the top 50 research universities in Canada according to Research Infosource Inc. The tuition at Northern British Columbia is more affordable compared to other universities across Canada. Undergraduate students typically pay an average tuition fee of 15,416 CAD while graduate students pay a tuition fee between 5,521.60 to 8,659 CAD per year.

Undergraduate Tuition Fee: 15,416 CAD

Graduate Tuition Fee: 5,521.60 to 8,659 CAD

University of Winnipeg

The University of Winnipeg is recognised for its academic excellence and inclusion of diversity across the campus. It also offers several unique undergraduate and graduate degrees such as Master’s in Development Practice and BA in human rights. The tuition at University of Winnipeg is third lowest across Canada. Moreover, the university offers scholarships worth up to 3,000 CAD for international students along with 300 department specific scholarships.

Undergraduate Tuition Fee: 16,245 to 20,599 CAD

Graduate Tuition Fee: 10,526 to $27,585 CAD

Brandon University

Brandon University is yet another cost effective university in Canada for international students. Along with affordable tuition fees, the cost of living is also cheaper compared to major North American cities. The programs at Brandon University are career centric offering competitive workforce opportunities. International students are also eligible for various scholarships and bursaries to fund their studies at Brandon University.

Undergraduate Tuition Fee: 1,585 to 17,538 CAD

Graduate Tuition Fee: 2,566 to 6,550 CAD

University of Ottawa

The University of Ottawa is among the top 10 research universities in Canada. It is one of the largest bilingual universities in the world offering programs in both English and French. The cost of study at UOttawa is competitive with tuition fees ranging between 16,936 to 31,582 CAD for UG and 9,450 to 11,851 CAD for PG. Apart from affordable tuition fees, the university offers scholarships worth 90.5 million CAD to UG students and 36.5 million CAD toPG students.

Undergraduate Tuition Fee: 16,936 to 31,582 CAD

Graduate Tuition Fee: 9,450- 11,851 CAD

Simon Fraser University

Simon Fraser University is well renowned for offering innovative education and cutting edge research opportunities. The university enrolls over 37,750 students including more than 8,640 international students from 150 countries worldwide. Undergraduate students at SFU spend an average cost of 34,012 CAD in tuition. Graduate students may expect to spend tuition cost between 6,075 to 32,000 CAD.

Average Undergraduate Tuition Fee: 34,012 CAD

Graduate Tuition Fee: 6,075 to 32,000 CAD

University of Guelph

University of Guelph is listed among the cheapest universities in Canada. It is one of the top research intensive and comprehensive universities in Canada. The University of Guelph offers an extensive range of career and employment opportunities with 90% graduates securing employment within 6 months. At present, around 1,700 international students are enrolled across various undergraduate and graduate programs at Guelph.

Undergraduate Tuition Fee: 14,442 to 51,565 CAD

Graduate Tuition Fee: 12,704 to26,796 CAD

Concordia University

Concordia University offers a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs in the form of degrees, diplomas and certificates. Concordia is recognized for its teaching excellence, innovative courses, and high quality education. The university also offers an International Excellence award for international students who demonstrate leadership potential and volunteering experience.

Undergraduate Tuition Fee: 30,626 to 38,714 CAD

Graduate Tuition Fee: 33,193 to 41,667 CAD

University of Calgary

University of Calgary is yet another institute among the top research universities in Canada. The university is primarily known for its graduate programs. The cost of study in Calgary is one of the cheapest with UG tuition ranging from 6,692 to 17,256 and PG tuition ranging from 5,640 to 20,598 CAD per annum.

Undergraduate Tuition Fee: 6,692 to 17,256

Graduate Tuition Fee: 5,640 to 20,598 CAD

University of Saskatchewan

University of Saskatchewan is one of the most prestigious institutes in Canada. It is currently a member of the U15 group of Canada Research Universities. Along with affordable tuition fees, Saskatchewan offers various scholarships and bursaries for international students.

Undergraduate Tuition Fee: 19,895 to 61,389

Graduate Tuition Fee: 9,858 to 11,812 CAD

