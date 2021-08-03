MIT-WPU’s School of Government invites aspirants for their prestigious MPG postgraduate programme

03 August 2021 15:30 IST

India, 5 July 2021: MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU) is a scientific, educational, technological, and spiritual development centre for aspirants in Pune, Maharashtra. Combining the best of academics, industrial, research, and value-based education has been the key success mantra for MIT-WPU’s nation-building technological advancements in today’s rapidly changing world.

MIT-WPU’s School of Government is the first institute of its kind to offer a two-year Master's degree programme in Political Leadership and Government (MPG) for a Career in Politics. The School of Government is currently inviting aspirants for their prestigious Master’s degree (UGC approved) programme.

Career Outcomes: MIT-WPU School of Government’s MA in Political Leadership and Government (MPG) is a specialized programme helping aspirants with an overall understanding of Politics. The focus area of the program includes Political Marketing and Branding, Elections Management, Leadership Styles, Political Economy, Public Policy, Global Politics, Public Administration and Governance, and Psephology. The MPG Program prepares students to become trained Political Leaders, Political Analyst, Election Campaign Manager, Constituency Management Manager, Data Analysts and more.

Program Highlights: MIT-WPU School of Government’s MPG Program is a two-year trimester pattern Master’s degree program helping today’s youth to pursue a rewarding career in politics with internship opportunities. The entire programme is designed and developed under the guidance of eminent National level leaders from politics, the social sector, bureaucracy, the judiciary, and the media. For the experiential learning and in depth knowledge of political domain, students are taken for field visits to Gram Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat, Municipal Corporation, State Assembly etc. A National Study Tour to Delhi, Study Tour for Constituency, Campaign & Election management and an optional International Study Tour to Europe.

Learn from Experts: The MPG programme at MIT-WPU is taught by eminent experts from different fields of expertise. Some of the experts include:

Smt. Anandiben Patel , Governor of Madhya Pradesh

, Governor of Madhya Pradesh Shri. Manish Sisodia , Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi

, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Shri. Sharad Pawar , Former Union Minister of Agriculture

, Former Union Minister of Agriculture Shri. Anurag Thakur , Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha

, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha Shri. Venkaiah Naidu , Vice President of India

, Vice President of India Shri. Prakash Jha, Indian Film Producer, Director

Infrastructure: Spread across a 100-acre lush green campus, MIT-WPU offers all possible amenities that a student requires during his/her course time. The campus has a youthful feel to it, with various activities taking place throughout the day. The campus is secure, clean, and peaceful. MIT-WPU also provides a hostel, gym and Dhyan hall, indoor and outdoor sports amenities, a central library, a large auditorium for gatherings and seminars, quality food and lifestyle for students 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Scholarships: All MIT-WPU aspirants are eligible to apply for merit-based scholarships, which provide financial assistance to aspirants based on academic and non-academic performance.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the MA in Political Leadership and Government (MPG) Programme at MIT-WPU, students need to qualify and have a valid score in PG-PET (WPU-MIT’s Entrance Test) – 2021 exam. The selected students are then subjected to a personal interview round in which their academic records and work experiences are considered. Furthermore, to be eligible, Graduates must have at least 50% aggregate marks from any recognized university. Also, final year students of graduation are eligible to apply.

Online Admission Process: The MGP Program at MIT-WPU is currently accepting online applications. Students can complete the application process online from the comfort and security of their own homes. As a result, in order to be considered for provisional admission offers, students should apply as soon as possible.

For admission, aspirants can go fill out the online application at https://bit.ly/3hEFmDx

Covid Policies: MIT-WPU places a premium on student safety and thus, the entire admissions process has been relocated online. In accordance with government directives and to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year, all study programmes at MIT-WPU are being conducted online and through a blended mode of learning. As a precaution, MIT-WPU will not reopen its campus to students until further government notice.



MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for MGP Programme and students can apply online by logging on to: https://bit.ly/3yppX0q

For more information, visit https://mitwpu.edu.in/