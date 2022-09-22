MIT World Peace University’s School of Economics program designed to unlock lucrative career opportunities

Deep dive into the dynamic world of economics with MIT-WPU

Pune, 22 nd September 2022 : MIT World Peace University (Formerly MIT Pune) , the premier institute in India is offering its flagship courses under the School of Economics. Interested candidates can choose from a program in B.Sc. (Hons) Economics and M.Sc. Economics. The new-age courses are centred around building a strong foundation using Economics to pursue a fruitful and lucrative career. Further, the School of Economics strives to deliver innovative methods to different aspects of Economics to nurture the future generation of home-grown policymakers and analysts.

Dr. Shalini Sharma, Dean, School of Economics at MIT-WPU, said “The flagship programs offered by the School of Economics are designed to aid students in becoming qualified strategists and excel in analysis/ research-oriented projects. At the School of Economics, students are given full freedom to explore the nuances of the subject and work towards becoming global leaders. Through the intricately devised programs, students are perfectly cut out for the job market and equipped with the required knowledge, tools, and theories.”

The 3-year/ 4-year full-time B.Sc. (Hons) Economics spread over nine 6 semesters / 8 semesters helps students to critically and objectively analyze issues pertaining to the economy, business, public policy, and society. It also helps them to develop a problem-solving aptitude, including analytical and quantitative abilities. With 140 credits/170 credits on offer, students gain an in-depth understanding of quantitative economics and econometrics coupled with value-added certification courses. Keeping in mind the blended approach followed at the institute, the School of Economics also invites eminent guests from the industry-academic domain to share their valuable insights and broaden students’ horizons.

On the other hand, students pursuing the 2-year full-time M.Sc. Economics programs are offered the perfect blend of economic theory with its empirical application to enhance the understanding of economic policies at the national and international levels. The program deep dives into important subjects such as Advanced Econometrics, Derivative and Risk Analysis, Labor Economics, Health Economics, and Green Economics. With advanced core courses, foundation courses, and elective courses in Actuarial Science, Finance, and Data Science the program serves as a foundation to build a career in the corporate, research, and academic fields.

Upon completion of the programs, students can explore career roles such as actuarial analyst, Business analyst, data scientist, Financial analyst, economist, policymaker, economic advisor, IAS, IES, IFS, and many more. Owing to the strong industry connections cultivated by CIAP (Centre for Industry-Academia Partnerships), leading recruiters such as Axis Bank, Deloitte, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Vodafone, CRISIL, Cognizant, McKinsey, PWC, Credit Swiss, Earnest & Young, The Economists among others regularly conduct placement drives at the campus.

To be eligible for the B.Sc. (Hons) Economics program, interested candidates must have passed 12th grade from a recognized board with an aggregate of 50% marks (45% for Maharashtra Reserved category and physically handicapped) or passed IB Diploma course with a minimum aggregate score of 24 credits. For the postgraduate program, candidates are required to have completed their bachelor’s degree in Economics subject as the principal or a subsidiary level from any recognized University approved by the UGC/AIU with an aggregate of 50% marks (45% for Maharashtra Reserved category and the physically handicapped). Further to meeting the eligibility criteria, selected students are required to proceed with the personal interaction round.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU, formerly known as MIT Pune) has a legacy of 4 decades of educating India’s youth. Along with a wide set of acclaimed faculties, MIT-WPU also has an extensive network of over 1,00,000 global alumni. The university offers over 150 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programs. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 50 acres, the MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students enroll annually for different courses, across the 65+ MIT World Peace University institutes.

To know more, visit - https://bit.ly/3BKE4C4 (BSc Economics) and https://bit.ly/3QOzBme (MSc Economics)