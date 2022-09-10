Enhance your management skills with MIT-WPU’s new-age BBA programs

Pune, 9 th September 2022 : MIT World Peace University (Formerly MIT Pune), the leading private education university in India, has launched its BBA (Hons) Branding and Advertising and BBA Branding and Advertising programs designed to be the perfect blend of humanities, commerce and marketing. The newly launched application-oriented program enables students to work on real-world brand management and advertising challenges, acting as a launch pad for global marketing leaders. Under the aegis of the School of Management (UG), the University is inviting applications from interested students to its dynamic, future-ready three-year and four-year programs.

Dr Tapan Panda, Pro-Vice Chancellor, MIT-WPU, said, “At MIT-WPU, students are a constant source of innovation, and we continuously strive to take new initiatives that improve their learning experience. As part of our ongoing mission to offer programs that provide a multidisciplinary approach to excel in a fast-paced digitally evolving world, we are elated to announce the launch of our BBA (Hons) Branding and Advertising program. Amongst the first and very few institutions to offer the niche program in the realm of managing brands and businesses; the program has been carefully curated with insights from domain experts to cater to the varying needs of the ever-evolving industry. We look forward to welcoming our first batch of students.”

The BBA (Hons) Branding and Advertising and BBA Branding and Advertising programs under the School of Management (UG) comprise fundamental principles in the domains of Finance, Accounting, Marketing and Operations. The School of Management (UG) seeks to develop new skills and introduce students to a host of personal, academic, and social challenges to develop into holistic, all-rounded marketing professionals. Furthermore, the course content is also delivered by international faculty from eminent universities and helps in gaining a wide variety of industry insights.

Value Proposition Offered:

The BBA (Hons) Branding and Advertising and BBA Branding and Advertising programs provide relevant industry exposure to students and facilitate higher chances of employability with a range of internship opportunities across various sectors. In the first three years, students pursuing either of the courses will be exposed to experiential learning opportunities through –

visits to top advertising agencies and interactions with renowned ad directors

participation in Goa Film Festival or Serendipity Festival, Goa;

design studio trips to the UK and France; and participate in the International Short Film Festival with FTII.

A DSA-DSL camera is also provided to all the students

Furthermore, the fourth-year students pursuing the BBA (Hons) Branding and Advertising program are given the opportunity to participate in the Advertising Film Festival in association with TAC (The Advertising Club). Additionally, fourth-year students will also have an opportunity to undergo internships with top agencies in India for six months.

Upon completion of the program, graduates have previously secured packages up to 10 LPA and received 100% placement assistance from the University’s Centre for Industry-Academia Partnerships (CIAP). Owing to the extensive industry connections, regular recruiters include Deloitte, Infosys, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, Syntel, Tata Communications, Wipro and more.

To be eligible for the reputed programs, interested candidates must have cleared 10+2 from any stream with English as a passing subject with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for reservation category) in aggregate.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU, formerly known as MIT Pune) has a legacy of 4 decades of educating India’s youth. Along with a wide set of acclaimed faculty, MIT-WPU also has an extensive network of over 1,00,000 global alumni. The university offers over 150 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programmes. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 50 acres, the MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students enroll annually for different courses, across the 65+ MIT World Peace University institutes.

To know more, please visit: https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/bba/