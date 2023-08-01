Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Expands its Portfolio with the Launch of Mirae Asset Multicap Fund

August 01, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

Mumbai, July 28, 2023

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, a prominent player in the Indian financial market, has taken a step further to cater to the diverse needs of its investors with the launch of Mirae Asset Multicap Fund. This new addition to their lineup is an open-ended equity scheme that offers investment exposure across large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) for Mirae Asset Multicap Fund commenced on July 28, 2023, and will be available for subscription until August 11, 2023. The fund will be managed by Mr. Ankit Jain, a seasoned professional with a proven track record in the mutual fund industry. The NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI has been chosen as the benchmark index for the fund.

One of the key highlights of this fund is that it aims to caters to investors with a horizon of 5 years or more, who are seeking to diversify their equity portfolio across different market caps or limit the number of schemes they invest in.

The fund’s investment strategy is designed to allocate a minimum of 25% and a maximum of 50% to each category, ensuring a balanced participation across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. Large cap investments will focus on the top 100 stocks by market capitalization. The mid-cap segment will include the next 150 stocks (101st to 250th) by market capitalization, Lastly, the small cap category will comprise stocks beyond the top 250 by market capitalization.

Note: Investment Strategy stated above may change from time to time without any notice and shall be in accordance with the strategy as mentioned in the Scheme Information Document.

Large Cap: 1st -100th company in terms of full market capitalization. Mid Cap: 101st -250th company in terms of full market capitalization. Small Cap: 251st company onwards in terms of full market capitalization.

Additionally, 25% of the investments will be tactically allocated, allowing the fund to dynamically adjust the allocation across different market capitalizations.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Ankit Jain, Fund Manager for Mirae Asset Multicap Fund, said, “Our objective has always been to offer investors a range of investment options that align with their investment strategies. The Mirae Asset Multicap Fund does just that, providing investors with exposure to different market segments without the need for multiple schemes. The scheme aims to provide diversification of large & non large ideas with aim of growth and stability of varying investment ideas”.

He further commented on the Indian economy’s growth trajectory amidst global turbulence, stating, “Despite the challenges in the global economic environment, the Indian economy continues to show impressive growth. The Mirae Asset Multicap Fund seeks to capture and share the exciting positive developments across sectors with its investors.”

The Mirae Asset Multicap Fund will be available to investors in both Regular Plan and Direct Plan options. Investors can invest under the Scheme during the New Fund Offer period and ongoing offer period with a minimum investment of Rs.5,000/- and in multiples of Re. 1/- thereafter.

Investors are encouraged to carefully read the scheme-related documents and consult with their financial advisors or mutual fund distributors before making investment decisions.

DISCLAIMERS & PRODUCT LABEL:

NSE Indices Ltd Disclaimer:

NSE INDICES LIMITED do not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of the Index or any data included therein and NSE INDICES LIMITED shall have not have any responsibility or liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein. NSE INDICES LIMITED does not make any warranty, express or implied, as to results to be obtained by the Issuer, owners of the product(s), or any other person or entity from the use of the Index or any data included therein. NSE INDICES LIMITED makes no express or implied warranties, and expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use with respect to the index or any data included therein. Without limiting any of the foregoing, NSE INDICES LIMITED expressly disclaim any and all liability for any claims, damages or losses arising out of or related to the Products, including any and all direct, special, punitive, indirect, or consequential damages (including lost profits), even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

Statutory Details: Trustee: Mirae Asset Trustee Company Private Limited; Investment Manager: Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (AMC); Sponsor: Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited.

The information contained in this document is compiled from third party and publicly available sources and is included for general information purposes only. There can be no assurance and guarantee on the yields. Views expressed cannot be construed to be a decision to invest. The statements contained herein are based on current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Whilst Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. (the AMC) shall have no responsibility/liability whatsoever for the accuracy or any use or reliance thereof of such information. The AMC, its associate or sponsors or group companies, its Directors or employees accepts no liability for any loss or damage of any kind resulting out of the use of this document. The recipient(s) before acting on any information herein should make his/her/their own investigation and seek appropriate professional advice and shall alone be fully responsible / liable for any decision taken on the basis of information contained herein. Any reliance on the accuracy or use of such information shall be done only after consultation to the financial consultant to understand the specific legal, tax or financial implications.

For further information about other schemes (product labelling and performance of the fund) please visit the website of the AMC: www.miraeassetmf.co.in

Please consult your financial advisor or mutual fund distributor before investing

The Product Labelling assigned during the NFO is based on internal assessment of the scheme characteristics or model portfolio and the same may vary post NFO when the actual investments are made.

Mirae Asset Multicap Fund

(Multi Cap - An open-ended equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks)

Mirae Asset Multicap Fund is suitable for investors who are seeking-

• To generate long term appreciation/income.

•Investments predominantly in equity and equity related securities of large cap/mid cap and small cap companies.

*Investors should consult their financial advisors if they are not clear about the suitability of the product

Investors understand that their principal will be at Very High Risk

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

