Milan Redefined: A Discerning Traveler’s Guide with Lufthansa and Tanya Khanijow

Milan is a city that evokes thoughts of high fashion, gourmet Italian cuisine and centuries of art and culture. But beyond the usual tourist lens, there’s an insider’s world waiting to be discovered, one that Lufthansa and popular Indian travel influencer Tanya Khanijow recently explored. Their journey isn’t just about arriving in Milan; it’s about making the entire experience—from boarding the plane to sipping espresso in Milanese cafes—unforgettable.

In this wrap-up, let’s revisit Tanya’s Milan adventure, uncovering hidden gems in fashion and food, and how the Lufthansa experience set the tone for this adventure and luxury-filled journey.

The Lufthansa Experience: Elevating Travel from the Start

Tanya’s Milan adventure began even before she set foot in Italy. Boarding a Lufthansa flight from India, she was greeted by the hallmark of comfort and luxury that the airline is known for. From seamless check-in to the relaxing in-flight service, Lufthansa made sure her journey felt as indulgent as the destination itself.

The anticipation builds from the moment you enter the airport. Tanya’s reel captured her excitement as she breezed through check-in, thanks to Lufthansa’s efficient process. The luxury only increased once onboard, where the plush seating, gourmet meals and attentive cabin crew added to the feeling of a sophisticated European getaway. Lufthansa’s commitment to comfort and quality makes it clear: when you fly with them, the journey is as memorable as the destination.

Milan’s Art and Culture: A Walk Through History

Upon landing in Milan, the first thematic exploration began with the city’s art and culture. Milan’s history is as layered and intricate as its iconic Duomo, blending Celtic roots with Roman grandeur and Renaissance brilliance. Tanya, along with local guide Elisabetta Roncati, led her viewers on a time-traveling journey through these different eras.

Milan’s efficient public transport made it easy for Tanya to navigate from one historical site to the next. She began with the majestic Duomo di Milano, a towering Gothic cathedral that took nearly six centuries to complete. Fun fact: it houses a nail believed to be from the True Cross, a detail not every visitor knows. From the Duomo, Tanya explored Sforza Castle, another must-see, steeped in medieval charm, before heading to the picturesque Navigli Canals. As she walked, Tanya pointed out that these canals were partially designed by none other than Leonardo da Vinci himself—talk about hidden history!

This art journey was an introduction to the insider perspective of Milan that her followers would crave. Tanya’s tips, like navigating local customs and finding lesser-known cultural gems, provided an authentic guide to living Milan like a local.

Fashion: Shopping Like a Milanese with Lucia Peraldo

Next up was fashion, and where better to explore the world of high fashion than in Milan’s iconic Quadrilatero della Moda? This is the city’s beating heart of luxury shopping, and Tanya was ready to dive right in, with the help of local fashion expert Lucia Peraldo.

The duo wandered through Milan’s famous streets, visiting high-end boutiques and stylish cafes, but the real charm lay in Tanya’s insider tips. She didn’t just visit the big-name stores; she uncovered hidden boutiques featuring local designers. One highlight was the vintage markets, where stylish Milanese go to find unique pieces at bargain prices. Tanya even had a Milan-appropriate makeover, helping her audience understand not just what’s trending in Milan but how to shop like a true local.

For Indians, this guide to Milanese fashion can feel especially relatable. After all, many of us know Milan for its reputation in global fashion, but what’s lesser known is how to experience it without breaking the bank. With Tanya’s guidance, we now know how to dress like a Milanese, even if we’re shopping for bargains!

Food: A Culinary Adventure with Matteo Villa and Livio Cesareo

Of course, no visit to Italy is complete without indulging in the local cuisine. Tanya’s culinary exploration in Milan was a feast for the senses, thanks to her food walk with local experts Matteo Villa and Livio Cesareo.

Starting at bustling local markets, Tanya sampled the freshest ingredients that give Italian dishes their authentic flavour. From homemade pasta to regional cheeses, she tasted the best that Milan has to offer, but with a twist—she wasn’t dining in tourist-heavy spots. Instead, Matteo and Livio took her to trattorias frequented by locals, places where the food is hearty and the atmosphere warm.

One standout moment from Tanya’s reel was her discovery of gelato. While many of us equate gelato with just another type of ice cream, Tanya learned from locals that the best gelato is kept covered—a small but significant tip that only an insider would know. Her experience tasting Milan’s unique flavours was a mouth-watering highlight of her trip.

Lufthansa and Milan: More Than Just a Trip

As Tanya wrapped up her journey, it became clear that this wasn’t just another trip to Milan. From the luxurious Lufthansa flight to insider tips on food, fashion, and culture, the experience was elevated every step of the way. Lufthansa didn’t just take her to Milan—it set the tone for a journey that was about indulging in every aspect of the city.

Tanya’s Milan adventure offers more than just travel inspiration. It’s a reminder that the way you travel can transform how you experience a destination. Whether you’re sitting in a Michelin-starred restaurant or enjoying a local market’s bustling energy, it’s the little details—like a comfortable flight, local guidance and insider tips—that make a journey unforgettable.

