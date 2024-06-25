MGM UNIVERSITY - An Abode of Holistic Education

‘Education for life and education through life’ is how Mahatma Gandhi described Nayi Taleem (new-age education), his idea of true education. He believed in an education that is centred around action (experience) and brings about all-round development of individuals and society. Inspired by philosophy of Nayi Taleem, Mahatma Gandhi Mission Trust, a pioneer in healthcare and education in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra with a glowing legacy of four decades, established a new-age university - MGM University.

Approved by the Government of Maharashtra as a self-financed State University under the Maharashtra Act No. XXVI of 2019 and accorded the 2(f) status by UGC, India, MGM University is a unique institution that offers over 340 programs in seven streams of knowledge – Engineering and Technology, Management and Commerce, Basic and Applied Sciences, Social Sciences and Humanities, Performing Arts, Design and Interdisciplinary Studies on a single magnificent campus!

NEP-2020 Implementation

The New Education Policy (NEP 2020) has been designed to meet the needs of the 21st century. One of the first universities in India to fully adopt and implement NEP-2020, MGM University provides multidisciplinary, experiential and career-oriented education as envisioned in the policy. In fact, the incredible variety of subjects, freedom of choice and flexibility in learning offered by the University has brought the vision of the policy into reality.

Multidisciplinary Education

One of the key characteristics of NEP-2020, multidisciplinary education allows students to pursue their interests in different fields. With its wide spectrum of programs and Choice-Based Credit System, MGM University ensures that students have this freedom in its true sense. Here, they can choose from 100+ minor programs in a range of subjects from AI, Machine Learning and Robotics to financial mgt., filmmaking, public speaking, journalism and design.

Experiential Learning

Since its very inception, MGM University has emphasised ‘Learning by Doing’. Right from designing the curriculum to actual teaching-learning, everything revolves around experience. The curriculum is developed by subject experts and people with extensive domain experience keeping in mind the current and future trends in the industry or a particular area of profession. The University employs many modern teaching-learning methods like project-based, problem-based, research-based and collaborative Learning that ensure in-depth understanding of subjects.

Research and Innovation

Research and innovation has always been a priority at MGM University. Year on year, it has increased the provision of research funds for faculty and students. As a result, the faculty members have published hundreds of research papers in reputed peer reviewed journals and filed over 50 patents. The University has also signed more than 100 MoUs with renowned universities, research institutions and companies to provide training and research opportunities to its faculty members and students.

State-of-the-art Infrastructure

MGM University has developed state-of-the-art infrastructure to support practical learning of its students. This include a truly futuristic Innovation, Incubation and Research Centre (IIRC), where students work on live industrial projects using latest technologies, 179 well-equipped Labs, 28 Innovation Centres, 22 Design Studios, Entrepreneurship Development Centre, Cyber Security Centre, Centre of Innovation in Hospitality, 3-D Printing Lab, Filmmaking Studio, Aviation Lab & Mock Room. In addition, there is a Moot Court, Art Gallery, Preview Theatre, an auditorium, 8 seminar halls and 3 girls’ and 1 boys’ hostels.

Sports Facilities

Focused on all-round development of students the University has built world-class sports facilities like an Olympic-size swimming pool, cricket stadium, football field, Tennis courts, shooting ranges and gymnasiums. Students train here under the guidance of national level coaches to realize their sports dreams.

An Abode of Holistic Education dedicated to the intellectual, physical, psychological, cultural, moral and social development of students, MGM University continues to follow the footprints of the Mahatma, providing the new-age education to its students, to transform them into the leaders of tomorrow.

- Dr. Ashish Gadekar, Registrar, MGM University

