When Karan was born, his parents were happy and joyful and they started enjoying with him as he grew older. By his 9 months of age, Karan was able to sit without support and started even speaking “Amma ... Appa..” One day Karan started developing vomiting following intake of mutton soup. Soon he became dull and unresponsive and was admitted in the Intensive care unit of our hospital. He was treated with intravenous fluids and even he needed ventilator support. He was diagnosed with a very rare condition called “Methylmalonic Acidemia[MMA]”, a type of organic acid disorder. The moment this diagnosis was told to the parents, , the family were shattered. His extremely upset parents asked me “ Doctor, we didn’t do anything wrong. We have given him a home made freshly prepared mutton soup that was normally given to babies of similar age in our family “. To convince them at this point of time was difficult, but YES, in few children, due to a complete or partial defect in the gene that codes for an enzyme that converts simple food substances into energy resulting in a condition called as in-born error of metabolism. Karan’s genetic report confirmed methyl malonic acidemia but the good thing was that this particular condition improve over a period of time by giving Vitamin B12 injections in addition to protein restricted diet for life.

Further series of questions that had to be answered in his case was

could this problem have been diagnosed early? What will be the quality of life for him in the future? Can this condition be diagnosed antenatally?

To answer the above questions , first one should understand what is an inborn error of metabolism? Inborn errors of metabolism is a rare condition. The food normally what we eat contains Carbohydrates, Fats, Proteins, Minerals, Vitamins and Water. Following ingestion of food, digestion takes place where carbohydrates gets broken down into a simpler molecule called glucose, protein gets broken-down into amino acids, fats get broken-down into fatty acids and glycerol. This is digestion. The ultimate aim why we should eat food is to get energy. Our body cells convert these simple food substances into energy through a lot of of biochemical reactions with the help of various enzymes and co-factors. Genes make-up these enzymes and when there is a defect in these genes, it results in in-born error of metabolism.

Now coming to the Karan’s medical condition- Methyl malonic acidemia. MMA occurs when one of the special enzymes is either missing or not working properly. Without this enzyme, certain amino acids and fatty acids cannot be used correctly. This causes glycine, methylmalonic acid to build up in the blood and urine leading to coma, fits, developmental delay, frequent vomiting, poor growth and in long run this can be harmful to even the heart and kidneys .

There are different types of MMA. Some types can be treated with vitamin B12 injections. These types are called ‘vitamin B12 responsive.’ There are other types of MMA which cannot be treated with vitamin B12. Karan was diagnosed with vitamin B12 responsive MMA by his genetic testing.

Karan was discharged safely from the ICU and stared on vitamin B12. Within 3 to 4 weeks of starting vitamin B12 in addition to a diet that is restricted in amino acids Isoleucine, valine and methionine, now he has regained his head control, he is able to recognize his parents, started rolling-over and now we can see a cheerfulness in his parent’s face.

MMA can be diagnosed as soon as the baby is born by doing extended newborn screening test.

MMA is a gene related problem that is inherited in an autosomal recessive manner affecting both girls and boys equally.Every individual has two copies of the genes that make the MMA enzymes. In children with MMA, both copies of these genes do not work correctly. These children inherit one non-working gene for MMA from each parent.

Parents of children with MMA rarely have the disorder. Instead, each parent has a single non- working gene for MMA. They are called carriers. Carriers do not have MMA because their other gene is working correctly.

When both parents are carriers, there is a 25% chance in each pregnancy for the child to have MMA. There is a 50% chance for the child to be a carrier, just like their parents. And, there is a 25% chance for the child to have two working genes.

Parents are offered genetic counseling and this condition can be diagnosed early for future pregnancies. When the mother becomes pregnant again, she can consult the doctor and this problem can be identified by in her early pregnancy by doing a procedure called chorionic villi sampling/amniocentesis to see that her fetus carries the affected gene.

Dr. Ganesh R, DNB[Ped], MRCPCH[UK],FRCPCH[UK], PhD, Senior consultant- General Pediatrics, Inherited metabolic and rare diseases

Rainbow children’s hospital, Guindy.

Since Karan responded to vitamin B12 treatment, he will tend to do very well as long as treatment is continued, and he is under regular follow up .

In-born errors of metabolism though very rare can be treatable and hence we should diagnose it early. Hoping there is light at the end of the tunnel as always.

