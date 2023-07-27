Men go under the knife to enhance appearance and boost confidence

July 27, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

A decade ago, not many men were concerned about their appearance. But things have changed over the years and today many of them feel that appearance plays a key role in their confidence. The change in the mindset of men is evident in the rising number of men approaching cosmetic surgeons. Earlier, women formed about 80 percent of the clientele of cosmetic surgeons. The field of cosmetic surgery has been witnessing a paradigm shift in the recent years and today men form about 40 percent of the clientele. Men are going for these procedures to enhance their look, persona, and overall confidence in today’s competitive world.

The rise in the number of men going for plastic surgeries can be attributed to the influence of cinema and social media. In the era of social media, young and middle-aged men have become more conscious of their appearance. The trend, which started in the metros, soon made its way to the tier II cities. “The number of men approaching cosmetic surgeons has gone up dramatically over the last 10 years as they started discussing their issues and concerns about body form, quite openly. Social media and other platforms opened new avenues for men to come up and speak for their needs. The male clientele has now started voicing their concerns stating, “This is not looking good for me and I need to fix this,” says, Dr. Mahesh Nair, M.B.B.S, M.S, M.Ch (Plastic Surgery), who is the joint National secretary of the Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (IAAPS) and founder of Nip and Tuck Aesthetics, Kochi.

They are going for the surgery to crack an interview or get the job they wanted. Men feel that surgeries that enhance the way they look help to boost their morale. These procedures help to improve appearance and function as well when done scientifically and artistically. Men, who go for cosmetic surgery, believe that enhanced appearance gives them more credibility while voicing their opinion.

Not only professional, but even social life also plays a significant role in making men opt for aesthetic surgeries. If the woman is looking a particular way, the man also tries to match up with her. Men have also started getting sensitized toward taking care of their skin and how they look. “Normally men approach cosmetic surgeons for procedures like face rejuvenation, laser alignment of beard, beard or hair transplant, nose job, stronger chin and jawline enhancement, face contouring surgeries, body contouring (liposuction), chest contouring (gynaecomastia correction). Today, men form 40 percent of the customers coming for nose jobs,” said Dr. Mahesh Nair.

They are increasingly going for body and chest contouring procedures. 40-50 percent of the male population worldwide are facing the issue of chest enlargement. Chest contouring surgery is one of the most sought-after cosmetic procedures by men. The surgery done with a keyhole procedure requires practically no downtime with discharge being done the same day. One can resume work sooner or plan that vacation better due to quicker recovery with these procedures.

“We live in a world today where men and women participate equally as breadwinners of their families. However, in Indian society, breadwinning is still perceived as a male responsibility in many households. They can’t take leave as easily, as they have to adjust work front, social obligations, and other responsibilities. As they give priority to other things, men come a little later or not at all for such procedures,” said Dr. Mahesh Nair. These days, families are more understanding and accommodating. Many wives take care of their husbands to help them undergo these procedures. This enhanced familial support helps men in opting for cosmetic procedures.

After undergoing the procedures, the male clientele claims that their confidence level has gone up. They feel that it would change their perspectives and the world’s perspective towards them. In short, healthy minds reside in healthy bodies.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’