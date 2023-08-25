Maximising Returns with SIP Investments in Mutual Funds during Kartavya Kaal

August 25, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

In the world of investments, the search for the perfect strategy to maximise returns often leads to the concept of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds. SIPs have gained tremendous popularity due to their disciplined approach to investing, risk mitigation, and potential for substantial returns over the long term. The Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund platform, with its wide array of mutual fund options and user-friendly features, presents an excellent opportunity to embark on a journey towards maximising returns through SIP investments.

Understanding SIP Investments

SIP is a popular investment plan that allows investors to invest a fixed amount of money in a mutual fund on a regular basis. This approach offers several advantages, including rupee cost averaging and the power of compounding. Over time, these two principles can significantly enhance your returns.

Our respected Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, addressed the significance of the upcoming 25 years as the “Kartavya Kaal” or the Period of Duty. The years 2023 to 2047 would be dedicated to fulfilling our responsibilities. During this phase, India is not only set to commemorate a century of independence but also going to solidify its position as a global economic powerhouse.

“Kartavya Kaal,” in Sanskrit means “The Time for Duty.” During the Kartavya Kaal we need to concrete our effort towards building wealth and ensuring financial security. The government’s focus will be on fostering increased savings, investments, and enhanced financial inclusion. Additionally, efforts will be directed towards cultivating an environment conducive to business growth and job creation, aligning with the overarching goals of this era.

Leveraging SIPs for Maximum Returns: Tips and Strategies

To earn maximum returns from your SIP investments, it is important to understand the factors that contribute to the returns and tips that help in optimizing them:

· Start early. Establishing financial objectives is of paramount importance for individuals aiming to safeguard their financial prospects; it can even be considered their duty or Kartavya. Embarking on investment endeavors during the Kartavya Kaal leads to a more promising future. Commencing investments at an early stage allows your funds more time to flourish and expand.

· Invest regularly. For a better future for ourself and our family, the key is to maximise your returns. With SIPs you can maximise your returns by investing regularly, even when the market is down. This will help you to average out your cost of investment and reap the benefits of rupee cost averaging.

· Diversification for risk management: Diversification across different asset classes and fund categories can help manage risk while maximising the potential for returns. From equity to debt to hybrid funds, diversifying your portfolio strategically can ensure balance in your investment journey. You can choose from a range of 1200+ mutual fund options on the Bajaj Finserv Mutual Funds Platform.

· Rebalance your portfolio regularly. As your financial goals and risk appetite changes, you may need to rebalance your portfolio to ensure that it is still aligned with your needs. Choosing SIPs of different tenures and amount can help create a balance and stay updated.

· Low Entry Barrier: You can start your SIP investment journey with as little as Rs. 100 on the Bajaj Finserv Mutual Funds Platform. This low entry point means that investing can commence even on a tight budget, allowing investors to harness the power of compounding early on.

· Invest for the long term. SIPs are a long-term investment. The ideal plan is to invest for long term, stick to the investment plan, and have patience.

· Cost Efficiency with Zero Commission: The Bajaj Finserv Mutual Funds Platform has a 0% commission model. This means your investments aren’t subject to hidden fees or charges, allowing you to maximise your invested capital for growth.

· Informed Decision-Making: Many online platforms provide comprehensive and easily understandable information about all available mutual funds. This empowers investors to conduct thorough research and make well-informed decisions based on their financial goals and risk appetite. On the Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund platform, you will find information about the fund’s performance, risk associated, fund managers, exit load, taxation, expense ratio and such essential information that helps you make an informed decision of the fund you would like to invest in.

Here is an example of how you can maximise your returns with SIP investments in mutual funds:

Let’s say you are a 25-year-old who wants to invest Rs. 5,000 per month in SIPs for 30 years to achieve your retirement goal of Rs. 1 crore. Using the online SIP calculator, like the one on the Bajaj Finserv Mutual Funds Platform you can calculate your returns. The calculator will show you that if you invest Rs. 5,000 per month in a mutual fund for 30 years, with an assumed return of 12% per annum. This means that you may end up with more than Rs. 1.5 crore at the end of 30 years if the fund you have invested in generates a return that meets your expected rate of return.

Kindly note that Mutual Funds do not have a fixed rate of return and it is not possible to predict the rate of return.

Effect of compounding on returns:

SIPs, or systematic investment plans, rely on strength of compounding. Reinvesting your investment profits allows you to increase your returns. You can utilise compounding to expand your investments over time with SIPs by investing a certain amount at regular intervals. It implies that the money is invested in further mutual fund units rather than being paid out in cash. As the additional units bought with reinvested dividends or capital gains produce their returns over time, this may result in compounding returns.

SIP investments in mutual funds have the potential to deliver significant returns when approached with a strategic and disciplined mindset, this can help us reach our desired financial goals during the Kartavya Kaal. By adhering to the principles of diversification, disciplined contributions, and a long-term perspective, you can harness the power of SIPs and mutual funds to pave the way towards a financially secure future. Remember, while the journey might have its ups and downs, the ultimate destination of wealth creation is well within your reach.

This article is part of sponsored content programme.”