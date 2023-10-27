  1. Visit the Amazon website or app and add your desired product to the cart
  2. Click on ‘Proceed to Buy’ and choose a delivery address
  3. Finalise your delivery options and click on ‘Continue’
  4. Now choose ‘EMI’ as your payment method
  5. Add your Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Credit Card details
  6. Choose your preferred EMI tenure and click on ‘Choose EMI Plan’
  7. Finally, enter your CVV and provide the OTP you received on your registered mobile number
  8. That is it! Your order is placed