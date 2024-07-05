 Mavuris in pursuit to bring an artisanal touch to every wardrobe  

Women often find themselves in pursuit of authentic weaves rooted in the rich textile heritage of India. The drapes of their dreams are not just outfits but tokens of art and culture that narrate tales of tradition, mirroring the intricate craftsmanship, and sartorial legacy. Offering a one-stop solution for every woman’s saree needs is Mavuris, a Visakhapatnam-based label that ethically sources artisanal weaves for every discerning taste. Emerging from a family with a deep-rooted weaving ethos, Mavuris is making strides in redefining the saree shopping experience, exhibiting its deep commitment to authenticity.

What sets this brand apart is its undying adherence to ethical sourcing. Mavuris embraces the diverse textile offerings of India and sources its sarees from the weaving wombs of Kanchipuram, Varanasi, Mangalagiri, Paithan, Bhagalpur, Mysore, and many other revered sartorial hotspots.

The brand’s leadership, Harika Mavuri and Mavuri Mohan Balaji, directly interact with the artisans to personally ensure that pinnacle quality sarees are made available for their customers. This practice forges a deep connection with the weavers and facilitates ethical methods of selling and buying sarees, uplifting the livelihoods of the weaving communities. Harika Mavuri, a saree aficionado and a connoisseur of textile arts, is the brand’s driving force with impeccable attention to detail and a passion for preserving traditional weaving practices. With her, she brings invaluable experience in the textile industry and a wealth of knowledge that boosts Mavuris’ workforce. Mohan Balaji expertly complements her vision with his vast experience, effectively employing the skills he honed through formal education. Together, this dynamic duo dedicates their heart and soul to bringing the finest weaves to Mavuris’ customers.

Mavuris boasts an extensive curation of sarees, each carefully handpicked to cater to varied tastes. From the opulent Kanchipuram weaves, known for their grandeur and exquisite zari work, to the ethereal Banarasi sarees, famed for their intricate brocades, the brand’s collection mirrors India’s rich textile diversity. Mavuris also showcases the elegant Mysore silks, the vibrant Mangalagiri cotton, the luxurious Paithanis, and the versatile Bhagalpur silks, ensuring that there is a perfect saree for every occasion.

While Mavuris has a welcoming store at CMR Central in Maddilapalem, Visakhapatnam, it has also set foot in the world of e-commerce. Its dedicated website allows customers from around the globe to experience its exquisite collection. The user-friendly platform ensures that every saree enthusiast can explore and purchase their favourite weaves from the comfort of their home. While an expansive store is opening at the commercial hotspot of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Mavuris’ plans to expand its reach to other states are underway.

Under Harika’s efficient leadership, Mavuris is run by a dedicated team which shares her passion for authentic sarees and commitment to excellence. This team works tirelessly to ensure that the brand’s ethos of authenticity and quality is reflected in every aspect of its operations. Beyond commerce, Mavuris is a brand with a heart. By sourcing directly from weavers and ensuring fair transactions, the brand contributes to the conservation of traditional weaving arts and the economic well-being of weaving communities. This ethical approach towards business not only enhances its reputation but also makes every saree at Mavuris a piece of art with deep significance.

Mavuris, with its blend of tradition and modernity, offers more than just sarees; it offers a piece of India’s rich heritage. Whether you are a saree connoisseur or a new admirer of this timeless attire, Mavuris invites you to explore its curated collection and experience the beauty of artisanal weaves. Under the visionary leadership of Harika Mavuri and Mavuri Mohan Balaji, the brand continues to weave stories of elegance, tradition, and ethical fashion, making every purchase a celebration of India’s vibrant textile heritage.

