Mavuris flagship store in Jubilee Hills attracts the saree aficionados of Hyderabad

Mavuris, a beacon of traditional fashion, and a fast-growing label in the world of authentic Indian sarees, has spread its wings to the city of Hyderabad. Spearheaded by the dynamic Managing Director, Harika Mavuri, the saree brand proudly inaugurated its flagship two-storeyed store in Jubilee Hills on 17 October 2024. Emerging from a family of entrepreneurs and carrying the legacy of four generations, Harika draws deep inspiration from the family matriarch, the late Smt Mavuri Veeramma. Today, she leads by example, empowering two world-class stores, the first of which was opened by Vizag in 2021. The formal inaugural event on 21 October saw the participation of weave aficionados and prominent personalities of the city.

Harika, with an immense love for traditional weaves and age-old weaving techniques, passionately pursued her dream of celebrating the Indian saree. Inspired by Smt Veeramma, who sold sarees on foot in the streets of Rajahmundry during the 1930s, the young Managing Director of Mavuris followed her family’s path and took up entrepreneurship. Harika’s knowledge and deep understanding of Indian textiles and culturally significant designs further bolstered the growth of Mavuris, placing it as one of the most trusted names for authentic and ethically sourced sarees.

The expansive store in Jubilee Hills, featuring over 5,000 handpicked sarees, is touted to become a sought-after abode of traditional fashion. Emphasising its ethical practices and adherence to empowering weaver communities, the Mavuris store is a proud holder of the ODOP certification. This aligns the brand with the Indian government’s One District One Product initiative, which lays emphasis on highlighting the cultural and textile treasures across the length and breadth of the country.

Under the guidance of the knowledgeable staff at the Mavuris store in Jubilee Hills, every customer is bound to find the dream drape that seamlessly blends comfort and opulence in every thread. From the luxurious Kanchipuram weaves to the elegant Banarasis and rich Jamdani sarees, the vast collection is a striking tribute to slow fashion and oozes cultural aesthetics.

Further, Mavuris also offers a wide variety of sarees that hold the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The able leadership, the impressive range, the welcoming staff, and the plush interiors are sure to the Mavuris store in Jubilee Hills a landmark for breathtaking fashion in Hyderabad.

