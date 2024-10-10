Mastering the seas with a hand from METI

Ever since The Marine Engineering Training Institute (METI) of the Cochin Shipyard Limited was set up in 1993, it has helped thousands of young people to conquer the maritime world. Training at METI has stood in good stead for the young people, who enjoy an edge over their rivals thanks to the state-of-the-art training they receive under the guidance of experts, who have mastered the world of maritime life.

The Cochin Shipyard Limited was set up in 1972 and it has fanned out to become the largest shipbuilding facility in the country with a dedicated team of experts and workers with capabilities that have been proven again and again on the world stage.

METI was set up in answer to the growing need for expert hands, steeped in the latest knowledge and techniques deployed in the maritime world. The institute was set up as a division of CSL according to a recommendation from the Expert Committee on Maritime Education and Training constituted by the Government of India in 1992. The institute has been approved by the Director General of Shipping.

Ever since inception, METI has been on the forefront of quality training and the Lloyds Register, independent rating agency designated by the Director General of Shipping, India, has placed the institute in the Grade A1 category, a symbol of the outstanding quality offered by METI.

CSL with its background in ship building and repair provides the best ambience for the training of marine engineers. The course is fully residential and 60% of the training time is dedicated to workshop and afloat training. Skill development in workshops, familiarisation of shipboard machineries through dismantling and reassembling equipment is a key feature and CSL has sufficient space for all these activities.

The training follows a strict schedule and each of the students has to qualify in each competency separately. Overall evaluation of the quality is through consideration of individual initiatives, aptitude, performance, games and sports, swimming and overall discipline.

The quality that stands out at METI is obvious for everyone to see as it is covered by the ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015, 45001: 2018 certification. The training programme is constantly evolving to provide the best in the field. The trainee:teacher ratio is 4:1 and there is full time faculty, visiting faculty and instructors in the category.

METI’s quality is vouched for by the fact that most of the candidates undergoing training are sponsored by the shipping companies like Fleet Shipmanagement, Synergy Maritime, BSM, IMEC, Wallem, Wilhelmsen, Sima marine, d”Amico etc.

METI’s USPs include excellent infrastructure, qualified and experienced professionals as faculty and a commitment to enhance marine human resource base.

METI has a tie up with IDBI Bank for facilitating collateral free loans upto 4.0 lacs to deserving and eligible candidates.

