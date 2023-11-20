Mastering CAT 2023: Check CAT Score vs Percentile and Ideal Attempts

November 20, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

CAT score required to get 90, 95, 99, 100 percentile is something that each aspirant looks for before appearing for the exam. This analysis helps in getting a rough idea of how many questions should one attempt in each section to meet the desired percentile range.

CAT exam is tough making it almost impossible to attempt the entire paper in 2 hours with 100% accuracy. Your goal is to attempt the bare minimum number of questions with 95% accuracy to gain a high score and percentile.

Read below to know what is an ideal attempt for CAT exam as per the latest pattern, what is a good score in CAT to get 90, 95, 99+ percentile.

Expected Marks vs Percentile for CAT 2023

Given below is CAT 2023 expected score vs percentile based on the analysis of CAT 2022 score and percentile.

CAT percentile is calculated using the scaled scores after the normalization process. You can check the detailed slot-wise CAT score vs percentile analysis and the score and percentile calculation process on the Collegedunia CAT exam pages.

What is an Ideal Attempt in CAT 2023 for 90 Percentile?

Overall, an attempt of around 23 questions with 90-95 percent accuracy can fetch you a 90 percentile. To ensure a 90 percentile in each section, you need to attempt about 10 questions in VARC, 6-7 in DILR, and 8-9 in Quantitative Aptitude.

What is an Ideal Attempt in CAT 2023 for 95 Percentile?

For a 95 percentile in CAT 2023, you need to attempt at least 2 sets (10 questions) from DILR, 10 questions from Quantitative Aptitude, and 12-13 questions in VARC with 85-90% accuracy.

What is an Ideal Attempt in CAT 2023 for 99 Percentile?

99 percentile in CAT 2023 is not easy given the high number of test takers this year. Based on the expert analysis of CAT score and percentile, a score of 98-100 (around 35 questions with 90% accuracy) is enough to get a 99 percentile. The section-wise good attempts for 99 percentile and above in CAT 2023 are:

VARC- 14-15

DILR- 11-12

QA- 12-13

What is an Ideal Attempt in CAT 2023 for 100 Percentile?

Getting a 100 percentile in CAT means that you have scored more than all the candidates who appeared for the test. Based on experts’ opinion, you need to aim for an overall score above 120 to get a 100 percentile. Section-wise ideal attempts (with 90% accuracy) you must aim to secure a 100 percentile:

VARC- 15-16

DILR- 12-13

QA- 14-15

Can You Get IIM with 85-90 percentile in CAT 2023?

85-90 percentile does not guarantee admission to IIMs. Although the qualifying CAT cut off percentile around this range for the top IIMs, the admission shortlist depends on the composite score prepared on the basis of other parameters as well.

Candidates who meet the qualifying cut off are only eligible to apply for admission on the IIMs website. Based on the applications received, IIM prepares the PI shortlist assigning weightage to CAT score, class 10 & 12 marks, graduation marks, work experience, academic background, etc. Usually, the final CAT Cut off (percentile score of the last candidate shortlisted) for top 6 IIMs is above 98 percentile.

CAT is conducted once every year, so make sure you make the most of this opportunity to get into the top b-schools of India. Aim for a score above 90 to ensure you remain in the 95-100 percentile bracket.

