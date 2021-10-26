Manipal welcomes Indian MBBS aspirants to its Malaysia campus

26 October 2021 16:26 IST

Medicine is one of the most sought-after profession in the world and particularly in India. This year, a record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - that's more than 19 candidates competing for one MBBS seat. The competition keeps getting arduous each year as lakhs of students apply for a limited number of seats, which is why many choose to study medicine in premier universities abroad that are recognized by global health bodies like WHO, International Medical Education Directory (IMED) of the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) etc. While many universities offer MBBS and other medical courses, students prefer universities that are globally recognized and trusted.

MUCM students in the Clinical Skills Lab:

If you are in India, it’s very likely that you are familiar with the name Manipal. Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) is one of the most reputed organizations that has a 68-year legacy in medical education. Kasturba Medical College (KMC), which is India’s first private medical college is from the house of Manipal and is one of the most sought-after medical colleges among MBBS aspirants. Along with KMC, the Manipal Education Group also has reputed medical campuses in Malaysia, Nepal, and Antigua.

Students learning anatomy through augmented reality in the Augmented Laboratory.

Equipped with world-class universities and high education standards, Malaysian medical education is backed by a solid curriculum that is both pragmatic and modern in approach coupled with lectures delivered by highly experienced faculty who have had years of teaching experience and international exposure.

MUCM Sports Complex

In 1997, continuing Manipal’s legacy in medical education, Manipal University College Malaysia (MUCM), formerly known as Melaka Manipal Medical College was founded to fulfil the need for a world-class medical college in Malaysia. Over the last 24 years, MUCM has successfully produced over 10,000 health-care professionals, and it has been the single most significant contributor of health-care professionals to the Malaysian healthcare industry. The university college's MBBS programs are also listed in the world directory of medical schools and is globally recognized.

The below are some reasons why Indian students must explore the MBBS program at Manipal University College Malaysia:

In picture: Prof. Dr Jaspal Singh is the Vice-Chancellor of Manipal University College Malaysia (MUCM)

"MUCM has been a vision in motion for the past couple of years. At MUCM, we are excited to breathe new life into what is offered in medical and healthcare education in Malaysia and Asia. Through the education journey with us, we aim to drive a culture of empathy and continue to mould physicians who are not only highly skilled but also compassionate caregivers to society”

Modern Infrastructure and Expert Faculty

MUCM boasts a sprawling, state-of-the-art campus of over 18 acres in Melaka and Muar, 90 minutes from the capital Kuala Lumpur.

MUCM is Malaysia’s oldest private medical & dental college with a curriculum designed to provide diverse opportunities to students.

Dentistry students can hone their clinical skills in MUCM’s on-campus dental clinic, which offers training in all disciplines of dentistry. The facilities in the Melaka campus include various teaching and learning facilities, auditoriums, lecture halls, classrooms, science labs, skill labs, library, and computer labs. Other amenities include student hostels, cafeterias, gymnasium, swimming pool, sauna, squash courts, football field and basketball court.

Students get practical learning with cadavers and hands-on clinical science training in state-of-the-art clinical skills labs. The faculty-student ratio of 1:6 promotes a student-centric teaching approach and a personalized learning environment. This globally experienced faculty assists students in preparing them for post-graduation specializations.

International Recognition & Achievements

The MUCM MBBS degree is recognized by the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) and the MBBS program is listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools published by the AVICENNA Directory, the World Directory of Medical School and IMED (International Medical Education Directory, UK). Students who complete medical studies from MUCM get an opportunity to interact with students from different countries, communities, and cultures. They become a part of an esteemed educational system with an international reputation and a part of the esteemed Manipal Alumni network. Students get the opportunity to work worldwide as they receive a globally recognized degree and benefit from a low cost of living with all essential amenities at the hostel.

"I believe that MUCM will be a stepping-stone for me to achieve greater heights as it is equipped with the best facilities and dedicated, outstanding lecturers that provide unsurpassed teaching and learning experience."

P'ng Xiu Hui, MBBS 1st year student at MUCM

Personality Development

Studying at MUCM is a lifetime experience for an individual. Studying in a place with students and faculty from different backgrounds helps students build their overall personality. They learn new languages, exchange ideas, and gain more confidence. These soft skills are essential to make for sophisticated medical professionals. Students who have exposure to the outer world have a broader perspective of the world and learn to be responsible and independent. Malaysia's academic and resident environment guarantees comfort, peace, and safety, and the multilingual community makes communication easy.

Special Fees for Indian Students

Manipal University College Malaysia is offering a special domestic fee for Indian students. This would mean that the fee for Indian students at the Malaysia campus will be on par with that of top deemed Indian medical universities.

"At MUCM, we will seek to enrich the educational experience of our students, present and future. We will strive to advance traditional pedagogy into a contemporary form so that our students become thinkers and visionaries. We will seek to inspire transformation in our laboratories so that research forms the cornerstone of our student's learning. We will strive to cultivate a teaching and learning environment that promotes multidisciplinary collaborations."

"MUCM provides a conducive learning environment, facilities and experienced professors and lecturers. Graduates from MUCM are known to be skillful. By receiving this scholarship, I am now more confident and ready to contribute to the future of our society."

Tharmaraj a/l Vallaiathamlingam, MBBS 2nd year student at MUCM

MUCM Admissions are currently open for Indian medical aspirants, For further details, click here or email on international.admissions@manipalglobal.com