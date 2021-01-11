Manipal University Jaipur’s UGC-recognised online degree programmes

11 January 2021 18:41 IST

After an uncertain period where retaining jobs was the key concern, young professionals and students are now back to seeking better career prospects and professional growth, but with safety and convenience as key. It is against this backdrop that Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) has just launched online MBA, MCA, BBA, and BCA degree programmes in compliance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations,2020. These programmes will provide affordable and comprehensive degrees, in a flexible, study-on-the-go model.

Study, write exams from the comfort of your homes

These online programmes allow students to attend live and recorded sessions, learn at their own convenience from industry experts and acclaimed faculty, and even write online proctored exams from the safety of their homes. Being part of the Manipal group, students will have access to a robust and engaged alumni network and receive professional assistance that will improve their career prospects exponentially.

Effective, engaging and intuitive online learning

Manipal University Jaipur deploys an intuitive online learning platform through which students can review the course module, watch recorded video lectures, interact with other students and professors in discussion forums, and much more. With easy to understand bite-sized content, the programmes offer a great professional development opportunity where students can learn at their own pace, interact with subject matter experts, and find the support, network, and opportunity to thrive.

Get the career gamechanger degree

The programmes are reasonably priced at INR 99,000 for a three-year bachelor’s degree and INR 1,20,000 for a two-year master’s degree payable in easy installments. Defence personnel, PSU employees, and persons with disabilities are eligible for scholarships. A limited number of merit scholarships are also available based on class 12 exam results.

A NAAC A+ rated university, MUJ’s online degree programmes are designed to transform young minds into competent professionals. Whether you’re a student, homemaker, or working professional looking for better career prospects, this is a real gamechanger!

About Manipal Online

The Manipal Group has a legacy of over 67 years in education. Accredited A+ by NAAC, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) is a multi-disciplinary university, which offers career-oriented courses at all levels since 2011. With a legacy of inspiring changemakers of tomorrow, MUJ has an impressive alumni base that has impacted change worldwide, renowned faculty members who are at the forefront of their fields, world-class infrastructure and a cutting-edge digital campus. MUJ Online is a new initiative conceived to provide quality education through the online mode. Manipal University Jaipur’s online programmes help students in learning and completing undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, empower them to explore a suitable career and support their efforts towards getting there.