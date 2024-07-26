Manav Rachna Propelling the Frontiers of Innovation Through Interdisciplinary Research & Global Collaboration

In the global research landscape, India stands at a crucial juncture. The nation’s research output has seen exponential growth in recent times, with a notable increase in scientific publications and patents. However, challenges persist in translating research into real-world applications and fostering stronger industry-academia partnerships. Within this context, institutions that successfully bridge the gap between theoretical research and practical innovation play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s scientific and technological future.

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) has emerged as a significant contributor to this transformative ecosystem. By fostering a multifaceted research environment that emphasizes interdisciplinary collaboration, industry partnerships, and an entrepreneurial spirit, MREI is redefining the paradigms of academic research in India. Its commitment to research excellence and academic rigor has garnered prestigious accolades, including ISO certification, a QS 4-star rating, and recognition as a UGC Category 1 university.

A Vibrant Community

Building upon a robust foundation, MREI’s research ecosystem is strengthened by its diverse and active scholarly community. With over 950 active scholars engaged in cutting-edge research across 44 highly sought-after domains and more than 350 PhD awardees, MREI fosters an intellectual environment that transcends traditional disciplinary boundaries. The expertise, comprising scholars from academia, media, industry, and defense services, enables the institution to address complex, multifaceted challenges at the intersection of various fields. The impact of this community is evident in MREI’s impressive research output: 2700+ SCOPUS-indexed publications and over 250 patents in recent years, demonstrating the institution’s capacity to generate both scholarly knowledge and practical innovations. This breadth and depth of research prowess position Manav Rachna at the forefront of addressing real-world challenges through interdisciplinary approaches.

Support for Research

Manav Rachna has built a comprehensive support system for its researchers. Qualified candidates can avail of a Monthly Teaching-cum-Research Assistantship of up to INR 35,000, providing financial support crucial for sustained research efforts. The mandatory research-based courses in partnership with Udemy Business further enhance the skills of MREI’s research community, keeping them abreast of the latest methodologies and best practices in research.

Bridging Academia & Industry

Research capabilities at Manav Rachna are significantly enhanced by its extensive access to academic resources. Through strategic partnerships, the institution provides its scholars with access to over 5,000 libraries across South Asia, 30,000+ e-journals, 135,000+ print resources, and the latest tools and databases, ensuring that researchers have access to the latest information in their respective fields. This vast repository of knowledge, combined with MREI’s state-of-the-art facilities, creates an environment conducive to groundbreaking research and innovation.

Manav Rachna’s approach to research is distinguished by its emphasis on translational outcomes. The Manav Rachna Innovation & Incubation Centre (MRIIC) and the NewGen IEDC have been instrumental in this regard, supporting the development of more than 80 startups with cumulative seed funding exceeding 1.5 Crores, out of which 22 are venturing out into the market, and 12 have successfully commercialized business enterprises.

A prime example of this success is Hobit, a startup incubated under the NewGen IEDC program in September 2020. Initially conceptualized as a platform for skill-based hobbies, Hobit pivoted to become a dynamic online fitness solution, addressing the challenge of monotonous exercise routines. Hobit’s success is evident in its impressive metrics: securing Rs. 4.5 Crores in funding and generating approximately Rs. 12 Crores in revenue, exemplifying how MREI’s research ecosystem supports budding innovators in building scalable businesses that cater to contemporary societal needs.

Centers of Excellence

Central to MREI’s research infrastructure are its 25+ Centers of Excellence, each dedicated to specific areas of study and innovation. These centers serve as hubs for specialized research, driving innovation in key sectors. The Centre for Health Innovation stands at the forefront of developing tech-enabled healthcare solutions to create a healthier future. On the other hand, The Center for Advanced Water Technology & Management is tackling one of the most critical issues of our time – water scarcity. In collaboration with the Government of India and the Government of Haryana, they are pioneering projects to manage India’s water resources effectively, ensuring that future generations don’t face the specter of depletion.

Research Grants & Collaborations

The institution has secured substantial research funding from government bodies and industry giants, further underscoring its growing prominence in the research landscape. With Rs. 28.20 Crores in research and extramural grants, including recent grants from the European Commission, World Bank, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and Vedanta, MREI has demonstrated its ability to attract both national and international research investments. The institution has also forged an extensive network of international collaborations, encompassing over 100 Memoranda of Understanding and joint research initiatives with renowned academic institutions, research centers, and industry leaders worldwide. These strategic alliances facilitate cross-pollination of ideas, methodologies, and resources, enabling the institution to conduct cutting-edge studies of global relevance.

MREI’s contributions to India’s research landscape are both substantive and transformative. By fostering an ecosystem that promotes a culture of innovation, Manav Rachna is not merely contributing to academic discourse—it is actively shaping the trajectory of scientific inquiry and technological advancement. As it continues to build on its achievements and expand its research horizons, MREI stands poised to make even greater contributions to the global knowledge economy and the research landscape.

