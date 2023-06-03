Manav Rachna: Inculcating Globality with a Difference

June 03, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

To make most of the possibilities and foster global learning, institutions like Manav Rachna have moved to ‘networking’ by forming global partnerships with the institutions abroad. Understanding that providing an international perspective to students is central to education in the 21st Century, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions have collaborated with more than 84 global institutions to provide relevant exposure to students and help them develop a global outlook.

Bringing multiple perspectives to its classrooms, Manav Rachna aims to feature classroom discussions as the one, encompassing viewpoints of students from all walks of life, coming in with their beliefs and experiences. As Nishan Bhatta from Nepal, student of B.Tech CSE (Batch 2022), Manav Rachna puts it, “The diversity of students is one of the best things you find in this college. Students from different states and countries with their own identity are staying and getting knowledge here in a very helpful and peaceful manner.”

From bringing significant transformations in the behavior, personality and creativity of the students, global partnerships come with a range of exclusive benefits for the students as well as faculty members which includes Joint Exchange Programmes, Student-Faculty Exchange Programmes, Credit Transfers to the University Abroad, Curriculum Development Support, and Lecture Delivery by International Experts.

GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED

As a unique hallmark of quality education, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies has been bestowed with the QS 5-Star rating for Teaching, Facilities, Social Responsibility and Inclusiveness. On the other hand, Manav Rachna University is the QS I-Gauge overall Diamond Rated Institution.

Both Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS, formerly MRIU) and Manav Rachna University (MRU) are Founder members of the prestigious “College Board’s Indian Global Higher Education Alliance”.

INTERNATIONAL LEADERS LEAD THE WAY AT MANAV RACHNA

Giving a high dimension to research at Manav Rachna, The Institute of Open Innovation has been set up at Manav Rachna. The Institute of Open Innovation is headed by internationally renowned innovation expert, Prof. Solomon Darwin, Director, Haas Centre for Corporate Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley, and International Dean at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies. In addition to its focus on sustainability, the Institute of Open Innovation will also house the Centre for Health Innovation chaired by Prof. (Dr) Prashant Jha, Head of Affordable Medical Technologies at the School of BEIS at King’s College London, and Professor of MedTech Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

BEGIN IN INDIA. GRADUATE ABROAD.

Manav Rachna has collaborated with prestigious universities across the globe to enhance learning, research and study abroad opportunities for students. Faculty members and students get a chance to connect with leading experts and catalyse their learning and research. Students get an option to earn extra credits to have them transferred to the university abroad (associated with Manav Rachna) and complete last 2 years of their degree abroad. With these benefits in the basket, these associations are an alliance of ideas and goals.

Some of the prominent collaborations include Western Sydney University, Australia for BA Media and Communication, Purdue University North West for B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering, Auckland University of Technology for B.Tech Civil Engineering, Nottingham Trent University and University of Waikato, New Zealand for BBA- International Business Management, University of Waikato, New Zealand for BBA-Banking and Financial Market, University of Winnipeg, Canada for MA Economics, Aston University, UK for Applied Psychology and Microbiology programmes, ISDE, Law Business School for Diploma in Sports Law Management, and Auckland Institute of Studies, New Zealand for BBA (Global) IB.

The association makes international education affordable to Indian students as they can complete their first two years at Manav Rachna and the following years of their degree abroad with attractive scholarships.

FIRST SPRINGER NATURE ACADEMIC RESEARCH LAB

Springer Nature has launched its first Academic Research Lab in India at Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, Faridabad. This lab has been built on the tenets of innovation, science, research and technology and will be the source and hub of innovation, research and education. The lab aims to equip the bright young minds in our country with the latest information, research and technology which can propel their career and give them an edge in today’s fiercely competitive world.

Sabyasachi Sarker from Bangladesh (MBA-Dual Specialization,Batch-2016; Ph.D Scholar, Management) shares his experience: “At Manav Rachna, I evolved as a professional with exceptional skills owing to its academic and corporate culture. The professors and the faculties here are exemplary in their teaching style. After 3 years of working experience in Bangladesh I decided to do my MBA from Manav Rachna. During my MBA, I got the opportunity to do my internship with Airtel. In 2018, I started my Ph.D from this institution. I am glad to be a part of Manav Rachna where you are valued as a student and a researcher.”

SCHOLARSHIPS ON GLOBALLY ACCEPTED SCORES

Manav Rachna accepts Pearson and SAT Scores for its UG programmes and offers upto 100% scholarship on qualifying marks. Every year international students with outstanding achievements and academic caliber receive Manav Rachna Scholarship. The scholarship is taken forward to second year onwards on the basis of performance in the respective academic year.

““Manav Rachna ensures that You’ll learn and grow in ways you never expected!””

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”