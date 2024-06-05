Manav Rachna defines New Milestones | Becomes First Indian University to offer IB Educator Certificate in PYP, MYP and DP

In today’s global education landscape, the importance of internationally certified educators has become increasingly prominent. In our interconnected and multicultural societies, it is crucial to recognize the extensive impact of diverse educational systems. Certifications such as the International Baccalaureate Educators Certificate (IBEC) can strengthen an educator’s commitment to upholding international teaching and learning standards.

In a groundbreaking milestone, QS I-Gauge Diamond Rated Manav Rachna University (MRU) has become the First University in India to be recognized to offer the IBEC for all three International Baccalaureate programs: Primary Years Program (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Program (DP) through its B.Ed. degrees. This milestone heralds a new era of opportunities for aspiring educators and underscores Manav Rachna’s commitment to global standards of teaching and learning.

The agreement follows the MoU signed in October 2023, showing MRU’s commitment to promoting international standards in education. The Centre for Advanced Learning at Manav Rachna University laid the foundation for this change. Manav Rachna Educational Institutions has opened its first IB School in Faridabad and plans to expand to different cities as per the MoU with IB. The introduction of the IB educator certificate program at the School of Education & Humanities (SoEH) represents excellence.

The School of Education and Humanities (SoEH) integrates modern technology with traditional wisdom to cultivate empathetic and research-driven professionals committed to social responsibility. By fostering an innovative learning environment, SoEH prepares graduates to address current challenges in education. The curriculum aligns with Sustainable Development Goals, promoting a global perspective and sustainability. MRU has attained the Diamond Institutional Band for its commitment to sustainable education.

The interdisciplinary curriculum integrates foreign languages and incorporates subjects from management, law, entrepreneurship, and leadership, ensuring that aspiring teachers are well-equipped for diverse educational settings.

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, shared his thoughts “This collaboration empowers educators to make a significant impact, whether they intend to teach in prestigious worldwide schools or contribute to educational reform on a global scale. By integrating the International Baccalaureate’s rigorous standards and pedagogical frameworks, we are equipping our educators with the skills and knowledge needed to foster critical thinking, creativity, and a global perspective in their students. This recognition not only enhances the professional growth of our educators but also aligns with our vision of nurturing future leaders who can thrive in an interconnected world.

Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, whose breakthrough idea sparked this innovative notion, said “We noticed a significant gap between the increasing demand for IB education among parents and the shortage of trained educators skilled in international curricula. Our efforts to bridge this gap led to the integration of IBEC into our B.Ed. programs at the School of Education & Humanities”.

The persistent issue of a shortage of qualified teachers in India, particularly in the IB education sector, has prompted the proactive integration of IBEC into the curriculum of MRU. This move is highly beneficial for addressing the emerging needs of education in a globalized society. Dr. Deependra Kumar Jha, Vice Chancellor of MRU, emphasized, “By blending national curricula with international best practices, MRU ensures that its graduates are well-equipped to thrive in both local and global educational environments.”

Ms. Rashima V. Varma, Director of Education and CAL at MRU shared her perspective “The introduction of IBEC at MRU not only benefits aspiring educators but also strengthens the IB community as a whole,” she stated. “By producing highly trained educators proficient in IB methodologies, MRU contributes to the growth and development of IB schools worldwide”.

Manav Rachna University’s decision to offer IBEC represents more than just academic credentials. It signifies a commitment to shaping the future of education, transcending barriers, and leading education leaders to make a significant impact on the world. This bold step taken by MRU presents an opportunity for a better, more interconnected tomorrow in the field of education.

