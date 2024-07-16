Making Changemakers

Daunted by the unprecedented challenges of war, violence, technological disruptions, and ecological destruction, our world needs more and more social science experts who can help heal humanity.

Committed to this mission is a unique university, founded on the values and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi - MGM University .

Here’s brief introduction to the University’s Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, its colleges, programs and facilities.

College of Journalism and Mass Communication

Established in 1993, the College of Journalism and Mass Communication (CJMC) is one of the first institutions in the region to offer formal education in journalism. The college’s NEP 2020-aligned program structure, multidisciplinary education and comprehensive curriculum coupled with extensive field training and workshops by media experts develop students into competent journalists.

Keeping pace with today’s media industry demands, the college offers UG and PG programs in Mass Communication and Journalism, International Journalism and Electronic Media, and Broadcast Communication along with PG diploma in Advertising and Public Relations and Certificate courses in Radio Jockey, Digital Marketing and Video Production.

School of Film Arts

One of the most advanced film schools in Maharashtra, the School of Film Arts is led by experienced filmmakers and armed with state-of-the-art facilities like latest cameras, editing studio, sound studio, open theatre, VFX lab, colour lab and preview theatre. Its students also enjoy top-notch mentorship from eminent artists and opportunity to participate in the well-known Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival.

The School offers UG, PG and Diploma programs in Acting, Direction, Editing, Cinematography, VFX, Production Design and Art Direction, Screenwriting and Sound Design.

Department of Photography

Led by an internationally acclaimed wildlife photographer, Mr. Baiju Patil, the Department of Photography trains students through rigorous on field projects and assignments. Well-equipped with ultramodern tools of the trade, the department offers UG, PG and Diploma programs in a range of genres - portrait, landscapes, wild-life, table-top, nature, sports photography and even photojournalism.

Institute of Indian & Foreign Languages

Dedicated to the love of languages, the institute boasts a host of modern facilities like computerized language lab, well-stocked library, and spacious classrooms. Regular interactive sessions with litterateur and linguists from different fields also benefit students. The institute offers UG in English, PG in English, Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit and Diploma in Sanskrit, French, German, Urdu, Japanese, and Persian as well as Creative Writing, Translation Studies.

Institute of Social Sciences

The Institute prepares students for a career in development sector by enhancing their understanding of different socio-economic and psychological problems. Empowered with sound theoretical knowledge and robust practical experience through on-field assignments, the students not only create a brighter future for themselves but also for society. The institute offers UG and PG programs in social work, Psychology, Economics, Sustainability Research, Political Science, Philosophy, History & Archaeology and more.

School of Legal Studies & Research

The School is dedicated to teaching the law of the land and its applications in different areas. Led by highly qualified faculty, the school has its own moot court, holds regular sessions with distinguished lawyers, and has collaborated with esteemed law firms to provide training to its students. The school offers LL.B., BBA-LL.B., Integrated, LL.M. in Intellectual Property Rights and Property Law, Criminal and Security Law, Constitutional and Administrative Law, PG Diploma in Taxation Law, Labour Law and Labour Welfare, Cyber Law.

Awards and Initiatives

MGM’s social science students have won numerous awards and recognitions like first prize in Yuvak Biradari mock youth parliament competitions for five consecutive years, Nikon’s prestigious student scholarship and selection in foreign universities. Recently a journalist of Baimanus, CJMC’s initiative to give voice to the most marginalized people in society, won the prestigious Laadli media award and was invited as a panellist on ‘Climate change and Gender’ discussion at TISS.

The study of Social Sciences and Humanities at MGM University not only enables students to understand different aspects of our society, but also empowers them to make meaning interventions and thereby bring a positive change in society.

Be a Changemaker, join MGM University.

- Dr.Rekha Shelke

Dean Social Sciences & Humanities,

MGM University, Chh. Sambhajinagar

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”