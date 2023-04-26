Making a Case for Home Loan Savings

April 26, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

If you are still on the edge about whether you should spring for a Home Loan for that dream, this article might make a compelling case for it, by highlighting the savings you stand to make.

First, let us understand what a Home Loan is, its common attributes and how it helps in your homebuying journey. A Home Loan is a type of loan that you can take from a bank or a housing finance company (HFC) to buy or construct a house or property. Home loans usually have a long repayment tenor of up to 30 years and are secured by the property itself. The interest rate on a home loan can vary depending on the lender, the loan amount, the loan tenor, the type of interest rate (fixed or floating), and your credit profile.

The current home loan interest rates in India range from 8.40% to 15.00% per annum for different lenders and loan slabs. You can compare the interest rates of various lenders and HFCs online and choose the one that suits your needs and budget. You can also use online tools like the housing loan EMI calculator to estimate your monthly repayments and total interest cost.

Some of the benefits of taking a home loan in India are:

● You can avail of attractive tax benefits on the principal and interest components of your home loan under Section 80C and Section 24 of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

● You can get a pre-approved home loan from some lenders based on your income and credit score, which can help you negotiate better with the property seller.

● You can transfer your existing home loan to another lender at a lower interest rate or better terms through a balance transfer facility.

● You can also avail additional loans such as top-up loans or home improvement loans along with your home loan for meeting other expenses related to your property.

The role of a Home Loan is undeniable in the average Indian’s homebuying dream; they only need monetise this move by ensuring that they can secure maximum savings. Here are some ways one can consider doing so:

Negotiating a good interest rate on your home loan can save you a lot of money in the long run.

● Compare interest rates of different lenders online and choose the one that offers the lowest rate for your loan amount and tenure. You can also use online tools like home loan EMI calculator to compare the total interest cost of different loan options.

● Maintain a good credit score and credit history by paying your EMIs and other debts on time and avoiding defaults or late payments. A good credit score can improve your chances of getting a lower interest rate from the lender as it reflects your creditworthiness and repayment capacity.

● Pay a higher down payment for your property as it reduces the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of your loan. The LTV ratio is the percentage of the property value that is financed by the lender. A lower LTV ratio means a lower risk for the lender and hence a lower interest rate for you.

● Opt for a shorter loan tenor as it reduces the total interest cost of your loan. However, you should also consider your monthly repayment ability and choose a tenure that is comfortable for you.

● Make prepayments or part-payments whenever possible to reduce the outstanding principal amount of your loan. This will also reduce the interest cost of your loan as the interest is calculated on the reducing balance method.

● Transfer your existing home loan to another lender that offers a lower interest rate or better terms through a balance transfer facility. However, you should also factor in the costs involved in transferring your loan such as processing fees, stamp duty, legal fees, etc. and compare them with the savings from the lower interest rate.

A housing loan is a valuable financial tool that can help homebuyers achieve their dream of owning a house or property, while also ensuring that the savings roll in. Moreover, a home loan can help them improve their credit score and financial stability by making timely repayments. By comparing different home loan products and lenders online, homebuyers can find the best deal that matches their needs and budget. Therefore, homebuyers should consider a home loan as a wise and convenient option to buy a house or property.

This article is part of sponsored content programme.’