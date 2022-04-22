Make trading your number one hobby

Do you dabble in cooking, gardening, or trekking every once in a while? Our hobbies are what keep us afloat and energized for the week ahead, for the jobs we hold, and to keep our brain cells engaged creatively. But rarely do they fetch us additional income which can help towards buying the latest smartphone you have been eyeing for a while or for a dream vacation.

In this fast-evolving world, additional income is a welcome bonus that helps you plan your life goals or save up for retirement. If only there could be a way of generating those additional funds while indulging in one’s favorite hobby! Luckily, avenues now exist that help you mix work and pleasure, and make some additional income in the process. While there are several options in the booming gig economy that allow you to pick up side hustles like freelancing, tutoring, and real estate investing, there are emerging platforms that help you earn additional income from the comfort of your home.

Trading online is one such avenue that is engaging, real-time, and enjoyable to boot. You can try long-term investments in financial instruments which are relatively safer but give potentially lower returns than short-term trading. Or you can test the waters by trading on platforms that allow you to make additional income within a short span of time. The returns on such short-term trading are higher than in long-term investments.

Take trading platforms like Binomo for example. A fast-moving trading platform where you can make a forecast on financial instruments used for trading within short time spans, it is a hassle-free avenue for investors to monitor their portfolio effectively. If your forecasts turn out correct, you stand to get up to 90 percent of trade profitability.

How does it work?

Fixed-time trading or FTT on Binomo gives results on a short-term basis, so you can decide the amount of time and energy you can devote to this hobby on any given day! Once you make a forecast that a given asset like gold or equity will be above or below a certain point after an amount of time decided by you, you simply wait for the time period you have chosen and check the result at the end. A correct forecast is rewarded with good returns on your investment, a tie (neither a gain nor loss) returns the investment to you intact, while an incorrect forecast sets you back by the amount of your initial investment. Binomo is a safe avenue to trade on, as you always have an idea of the additional income you stand to get or lose before making an investment.

It’s fun too!

You can take your time familiarizing yourself with the easy-to-navigate Binomo interface. Once registered, you can start with the Demo option, which allows you to trade on the demo account with virtual funds. One of the rare platforms that allow users to practice before venturing into real-time trading, Binomo allows you to improve your skills by practicing on the demo account first. Once you are comfortable with the tools, charts, strategies, and analytics, you can get started with your real account.

Once you are ready to invest in earnest, you can get to trade with any of these 3 types of statuses - Standard, Gold and VIP. To start with, you can test the waters with a Demo account. As you start trading in earnest with a Standard account, you can upgrade your account as your trading increases in volume to the three statuses mentioned above. In order to get Standard status, you need to deposit a total of $10 (or an equivalent amount in the account), while to get Gold status, you need to deposit a total of $500 (or an equivalent amount in the account). VIP status can be acquired by depositing a total of $1000 (or an equivalent amount in the account). The higher the status you opt for, the greater the bonus, additional assets, and profitability in case of a correct forecast. The option to upgrade to either Standard, Gold or VIP is however not available while you are still trading with a Demo account.

It’s safe and it’s secure

While you trade on Binomo using your prediction skills and expertise, the platform ensures that your funds always stay safe during transactions, with its secure interface that uses SSL protocol to make sure that all data is encrypted. With its transparency, adherence to stringent protocols, and certifications, Binomo is inarguably one of the safest investment platforms for Indian users today.

In addition, Binomo is listed as a category “A” member of the International Financial Commission which makes it reliable and also guarantees transparency in services. It also has a Compensation Fund in place which offers protection up to €20,000 per case, if a member refuses to follow a Financial Commission judgment, in case of an issue.

As an investor, you can be assured of safety and transparency through Binomo’s stringent verification process, where the identity and the means of payment of the investor are confirmed beforehand. This process is very important as it helps to protect your funds at all events.

Binomo is present in more than 130 countries and has been providing services, along with training and financial knowledge for beginners since 2014. The company has established itself as a world-class platform with a wide range of assets.

It’s always there for you!

A hobby is only as good as the pleasure it keeps giving you. Binomo understands this well and offers instructions and tools in multiple languages, including Hindi and English. You can access your account 24x7 and there’s also a text chat bot which you can access to get any of your queries resolved. A plethora of payment options are at your disposal -including bank cards, non-personalised cards, internet banking, Ola Money, QR code, etc.

The thought of earning additional income need no longer be a daunting one. In fact, with Binomo, trading can become your favorite hobby!

“Disclaimer: Do not participate in trading of commodities or financial instruments unless you are comfortable with this risk. It is advisable to not invest money you cannot afford to lose.”