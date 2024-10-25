Make this Dhanteras and Diwali season special with CMR Jewellery festive offer

Dhanteras, celebrated to commence the auspicious Diwali festivities, has a special place in every Indian household. Revered as a day of prosperity and wealth, it is a traditional choice to purchase gold as an invitation to the Goddess of good fortune and financial stability to their homes. At CMR Jewellery, the special limited-period offers are sure to spark the eyes, adding extra joy to your gold shopping experience this festive season.

CMR Jewellery is delighting its customers with a special festive discount of up to Rs 250 off per gram of gold, with an additional 10% off on stone value. The offer will be valid until 31st October 2024, marking a perfect moment for those who wish to save big on gold purchases.

The vast range of collections, carefully curated to suit a variety of tastes, ensures each piece effortlessly reflects the festive spirit. From traditional to modern designs of gold jewellery, the jewellery ranges from temple jewellery to antique gold with the hallmark of timeless elegance, and exquisite stone-studded jewellery that adds a touch of sparkle to any ethnic outfit. CMR Jewellery also offers a selection of 18K and 22K gold jewellery that will appeal to women with thoughtful choices.

Be prepared to be awestruck by the stunning curation of necklaces, haarams, bangles, and light jewellery exuding the festive fervour of Dhanteras in full swing. Be it that statement piece for a special occasion or an understated piece for daily wear, CMR Jewellery promises unmatched craftsmanship and quality. Along with gold jewellery, CMR also boasts of a wide range of silver products apt for Diwali and Dhanteras festive rituals.

Dhanteras is the perfect time to invest in gold and what better way to do it than availing of the festive offers at CMR Jewellery? Explore the vast collection of gold and silver jewellery at CMR Jewellery today and make this Dhanteras completely unforgettable for you and your loved ones.

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”